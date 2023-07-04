Dua Lipa Wishes Boyfriend Romain Gavras a Happy Birthday on Instagram: ‘Joyeux Anniversaireeeee’

The singer and French filmmaker went public with their relationship on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in May

Published on July 4, 2023 07:55PM EDT
Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023
Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Dua Lipa is “levitating” on love.

The British singer, 27, shared a sweet message on Instagram wishing her boyfriend Romain Gavras a Happy Birthday ahead of the July 4th holiday.

She posted a photo of herself wearing a black and white polka-dot long-sleeved dress walking side-by-side Gavras along a hotel balcony. The singer, whose face could be seen partially in the photos, appeared to be smiling at Gavras as she had her arm slung around his shoulder. 

Gavras, wearing a white ribbed jacket and matching white pants, had an arm around her waist with his head turned forward. 

Dua Lipa wishing her boyfriend Romain Guavas a Happy Birthday on Instagram
Dua Lipa wishing her boyfriend Romain Guavas a Happy Birthday on Instagram.

Instagram/dualipa

“Joyeux anniversaireeeee bébé 💞,” Dua Lipa captioned the post. 

The “Don’t Start Now” singer and French filmmaker first sparked romance rumors in February, when they were photographed leaving a BAFTAs afterparty in London together.

A few months later on May 19, Gavras and Lipa went public with their romance at the Cannes Film Festival while attending the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers). Gavras was photographed wrapping his arms around Lipa as they posed for photographers along the red carpet. 

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival.

Getty

The pair were also spotted entering the theater while holding hands. The singer wore a black one-shoulder dress with cutouts, while Gavras sported a black suit and tie.

Lipa previously featured Gavras sporadically on her Instagram, including sharing a photo of him in an Instagram dump of her Jamaica vacation in March. 

Before Gavras, Lipa was in a two-year-long relationship with Anwar Hadid until they officially called it quits in 2021. Following their split, she was briefly linked to Trevor Noah in October 2022 and rapper Jack Harlow around December. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Lipa and Harlow were "hanging out" after they were spotted at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch. However, things had seemingly cooled off by early 2023, as Lipa was spotted with Gavras earlier this year.

Gavras was previously in a relationship with singer Rita Ora for six months. A rep for Gavras confirmed to the Daily Mail that they split in March 2021 due to conflicting schedules and work commitments.

