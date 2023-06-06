Dua Lipa and Warner Records have won the dismissal of a copyright case involving her hit song "Levitating."

In a Los Angeles federal court on Monday, U.S. District Judge Sunshine Sykes declared that Artikal Sound System — the reggae band accusing Lipa — failed to argue that the writers of "Levitating" had "access" to the song "Live Your Life" they alleged she copied, per Reuters and Billboard.

The band filed the lawsuit against the pop star, 27, in March of last year — and claimed that her 2020 song borrowed its hook from their 2017 song.

During the hearing, the group said "Live Your Life" was played at several concerts, sold several hundred copies of a CD with the song on it and was available through some streaming services, according to the outlets.

Dua Lipa. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Still, Judge Sykes said that was not enough evidence.

“Plaintiffs’ failure to specify how frequently they performed 'Live Your Life' publicly during the specified period, where these performances took place, and the size of the venues and/or audiences precludes the Court from finding that Plaintiffs’ live performances of the song plausibly contributed to its saturation of markets in which Defendants would have encountered it,” the judge said, per Billboard.

Though the lawsuit was dismissed, the judge also ruled that Artikal Sound System could try and fix the flaws in their argument she pointed out and file an amended complaint.

A rep for the "Pretty Please" singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Artikal Sound System filed the complaint in March 2022 and claimed that Lipa, Warner Records and her co-songwriters and producers "listened to and copied 'Live Your Life' before and during the time when they were writing 'Levitating.'"

"'Levitating' is substantially similar to 'Live Your Life,'" the complaint, which did not provide specifics as to how they believe the song was copied, said. "Given the degree of similarity, it is highly unlikely that 'Levitating' was created independently from 'Live Your Life.'"

That same month, she was hit with a second copyright infringement lawsuit over the song by a pair of songwriters who claimed that "Levitating" is "substantially similar" to the 1979 Cory Daye song "Wiggle and Giggle All Night," written by L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer.

Lawyers for Brown and Linzer allege that the song's "signature melody…is a duplicate" of the opening melody of "Wiggle and Giggle All Night" and the 1980 Miguel Bosé song "Don Diablo," to which they also own the copyright, according to the complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

"The notes move in the same direction with evenly matched intervals or 'steps,' and almost identical rhythms," the complaint said, adding that the opening melody is repeated six times in "Levitating," and three times in a remix featuring DaBaby. A ruling has not been made for this case.

Lipa released "Levitating" on her 2020 album Future Nostalgia, and later put out a remix of the song featuring rapper DaBaby.

The track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, but topped the Adult Contemporary, Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Top 40 charts. It was also the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 Year-End chart.

