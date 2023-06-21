Dua Lipa Dares to Bare in a $725 Polka-Dot Bikini from Her Versace Collection: ‘My Summer Outfit’

The singer and Donatella Versace joined forces on La Vacanza, Versace’s first co-designed collection

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on June 21, 2023 01:58PM EDT
Dua Lipa posing in a bikini in a bathroom
Photo:

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is repping one special collection — her own! 

In new Instagram photos shared Wednesday, the Future Nostalgia singer showed off a couple of swimwear pieces that she co-designed with Donatella Versace for the designer’s namesake label.

The 27-year-old musician models the Butterflies bikini triangle halter-neck top and cheeky string-tie bottoms from their La Vacanza capsule, which retail individually on Versace’s website for $375 and $350 respectively. 

When the news broke of the mega partnership (the first of its kind in Versace's 45-year history), Lipa noted in a press release that while creating the collection, she let her “summer inspirations go wild.” 

Versace, 68, also stated that their designs encapsulate the "magical time" that is summer and the "feelings and colors" of the season. 

Dua Lipa posing in a bikini in a bathroom

Dua Lipa/Instagram

She added: "Dua loves Fashion, I love Music—we are the perfect duo! We had such a good time designing this collection together. We felt like we were on vacation, and that is exactly the spirit we want people to feel when they wear our clothes." 

Lipa’s latest bikini moment is that and much more. 

The black bikini is covered in a white polka-dot pattern and colorful butterfly motifs embodying the Y2K style the “New Rules” artist is known for. 

Her face appears blushed and sun-kissed while her layered hair is styled into a tousled and effortless look. 

“My summer outfit until further notice 🦋🦋 the cutest @versace polka dots bikini from my #VersaceLaVacanza collection with @donatella_versace,” Lipa captioned the post. 

"An absolute BEAUTY!! This summer is ALL about La Vacanza @dualipa 🦋,” commented the fashion designer. 

The vibrant pattern is splashed on a few other pieces, such as skirts and blouses, in the La Vacanza lineup. There’s also beachwear items galore (which appears to be a category favorite for Lipa.). 

Last month, Lipa and Donatella held their fashion presentation in Cannes, France, on May 24. After a slew of models — including Amelia Gray Hamlin, Iris Law and Anok Yai — strutted down the runway in the ‘90s and disco-style ensembles, the powerhouse women, outfitted in black dresses, greeted the audience hand-in-hand. 

MAY 19: Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France
Stephane Cardinale/getty

Another standout getup was the floor-length black gown with skin-baring cutouts and a thigh-high slit, which Lipa wore to make her red carpet debut with her new French director boyfriend Romain Gavras just days before. 

The new couple hit the Cannes Film Festival in coordinating black-tie looks, with Gavras, 41, dressed in a classic suit. Lipa and Gavras posed intimately on the carpet, one photo showing the three-time Grammy winner embraced in Gavras' arms.

