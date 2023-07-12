Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Own Versace Collection in Slinky Crystal Mesh Gown at ‘Barbie’ Premiere

The singer repped a garden-inspired look for the film's second premiere in London

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on July 12, 2023 04:38PM EDT
Dua Lipa attends the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Photo:

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Dua Lipa is bringing her own Versace flair to the Barbie party. 

After making a head-turning appearance in Bottega Veneta at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the Future Nostalgia musician headed to her next press stop wearing a designer she knows well.

For the Barbie London screening on Wednesday, the 27-year-old, styled by Lorenzo Posocco, opted to wear a slinky chainmail slip gown pulled right from La Vacanza collection she co-designed with Versace, which debuted on the runway in May. 

Dua Lipa attends the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

The body-hugging one-piece features a tropical neon butterfly and floral print, a sexy scalloped V-neckline and gold metal chain straps. She also wore silver stilettos speckled with butterfly appliqués. 

Her disco-inspired ensemble was teamed with chunky accessories that gave a garden vibe. Small ladybug charms, bejeweled butterfly brooches and various-sized circular pendants stamped with Versace’s Medusa logo made up her gold necklace, rings and large stud earrings. 

Dua Lipa attends the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty

The Grammy winner’s nails — a reimagined French tip with a hot-pink base — paid homage to Barbie. 

“Our goal was to bring the ultimate pop of Barbie pink to her look,” Lipa’s manicurist Kim Truong wrote in an Instagram post detailing how she got the neon look using OPI’s Hi, Barbie!. 

While Lipa and Posocco opted for a Y2K version of a garden goddess for Wednesday's screening, the two wanted to direct her Los Angeles ensemble to her Mermaid Barbie character from the film. 

Her glitzy dress was made of see-through fabric that showed off her chest and white bikini bottoms underneath. 

Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“It’s very sparkly and fun,” she told Vogue. “I just thought it would match my mermaid character in Barbie, so I just went with that.

If you weren’t familiar with the Lipa’s collection with Versace, a scroll through the “Levitating” singer’s Instagram would at least give you an idea of the swimsuit and slip dress-heavy line — as well as the singer’s fondness for butterflies, polka dots and rhinestones. 

Celebrities including Selena Gomez and Rachel Brosnahan have worn spotted pieces from the line as well.

