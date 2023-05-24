Dua Lipa has "New Rules" to follow now that she's entered the world of fashion design.



On Tuesday night, the Grammy winner unveiled her first-ever collaboration with a high-fashion brand with Versace's La Vacanza women's collection. Additionally, according to a release from the brand, "this collection marks the first time the iconic fashion house has opened up the design process to a collaborator in this way."



The design collaboration between Versace creative director Donatella Versace and Lipa, who had previously released collections with Pepe Jeans and Puma, made for the "perfect duo," as Donatella shared in a press release.



Alfonso Catalano

RELATED: Dua Lipa Lets Her 'Summer Inspirations Go Wild' in New Co-Designed Collection with Donatella Versace

Lipa seconded the iconic fashion designer's statement in the cover story for DAZED's Summer Issue – which saw her model the new collection blue chainmail miniskirt, bedazzled pink halter top and gold greco-Medusa logo chain belt – saying it was "one of the very rare occasions where I work with someone, and it really is exactly how you envision it."



The La Vacanza collection, which is Italian for vacation and focused on beachwear-inspired designs, debuted in a pristine, perfectly-on-theme Greco-Roman set with an all-white catwalk surrounding an opulent pool, surrounded by green grass and overlooking a view of blue ocean waters.



Thibaut Grevet

Models including Amelia Gray Hamlin, Iris Law and Anok Yai modeled the colorful collection showcasing its Barbiecore pinks, butterfly embellished polka dots, shimmering metallics, disco-inspired silhouettes and psychedelic prints.



Standouts from the collection, which ranges from $110 to $24,350, include pink metallic butterfly-cowboy boots, psychedelic-floral skin-tight dresses, a black dress she debuted at the Cannes film festival with new beau Romain Gavras, bustier tops with pockets for breast coverings and metallic platform mules.

RELATED: Who Is Dua Lipa's Boyfriend? All About Romain Gavras

Alfonso Catalano

In the release, Donatella says that the inspiration for this collection was her love for summer and Lipa.

"I love the summer, and for me, this collection celebrates the very best of that time of year," her statement said. "Gorgeous colors, fun prints, and light silhouettes. This is the perfect summer collection—from lying by the pool in a fun printed bikini to dressing-up to dance on hot summer evenings in the perfect evening dress—these clothes immediately make me think of my holidays and being in the sun."



And why were they such a perfect pairing? "Dua loves Fashion, I love Music—we are the perfect duo! We had such a good time designing this collection together. We felt like we were on vacation, and that is exactly the spirit we want people to feel when they wear our clothes."

RELATED: 2023 Met Gala Co-Chair Dua Lipa Pays Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Classic Chanel Gown

Carlo Scarpato

Lipa says that while designing, the two "bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection. Digging through the archives, we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references, which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process."



The bulk of the collection pulls from the late Gianni Versace's vault, taking inspiration from Versace's Spring Summer '95 collection — but with Lipa's disco twist .



Carlo Scarpato

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Lipa recalled to DAZED that she would send her drawings, which were "really s---," to the designer over text to get feedback, and Donatella would respond in a constructive way to help Lipa's ideas take off.



"On some of the dresses, I would put a metal buckle, and [Donatella] was like, 'Maybe we should make that buckle pink to modernize it in a different way, ' " Lipa recalled. "She wants you to feel amazing – and she wants you to be heard."



Alfonso Catalano

Lipa shared her gratitude for their collaboration on Instagram after the collection debuted, writing a heartfelt message attached to photos and clips from the show.

"Feeling overwhelmed with happiness and still taking in last night! Creating this collection with my dear dear friend @donatella_versace has been the most incredible insightful and inspiring process that I feel so lucky I got to experience. I want to thank the whole @versace team for holding my hand through this!!"



The La Vacanza collection is available now on versace.com and in select stores worldwide.