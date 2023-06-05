Dua Lipa Opens Up About Childhood in U.K. and Kosovo: ‘I've Always Been The New Girl'

The "Levitating" singer 27, spoke about following her “dream of being a pop star” at the Hay Festival in Wales over the weekend

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 5, 2023 12:00 PM
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dua Lipa. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Dua Lipa is reflecting on her childhood.

The “Levitating” singer, 27, spoke candidly about her experiences growing up in the U.K. and Kosovo and “persistence” in following her “dream of being a pop star” at the Hay Festival in Wales on Sunday, reported the BBC.

“From a young age, I had the dream to be a pop star but it never seemed like something that was actually possible," Lipa said in reference to her childhood moving between Kosovo and London, added the BBC. "I've been a new girl all my life.”

"I understood the duality of my heritage from an early age," added Lipa, who relocated to Kosovo with her parents aged 11 but returned to the British capital aged 15 to finish high school.

"People would always ask where my name is from,” the “Break My Heart” singer continued, reported the BBC. "I was really proud of it, but when I was younger I wished my name was, say, Hannah — something 'normal' and English."

The end result was that by age 17, Lipa said she was “determined” to focus on her music career and embarked on fulfilling her dream after completing school.

"I was quite determined," Lipa said, per the BBC.

"My dad says I'm very hard to say no to!" she added. "I was really persistent. I just started writing a lot, worked with a producer. I was 17. I was offered a publishing deal but [producer] Felix told me to go to a lawyer, who said, 'Don't sign that deal!' They then helped me get into the studio."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the "Cold Heart" star, however. When speaking to the audience at the annual literature festival, she shared that when she was younger, she was "in a relationship with someone who had a very different idea of fidelity than I had," reported the BBC.

Away from the music world, Lipa is setting her sights on conquering the fashion world too. In May, the Grammy winner unveiled her first-ever collaboration with a high-fashion brand with Versace's La Vacanza women's collection. Additionally, according to a release from the brand, "this collection marks the first time the iconic fashion house has opened up the design process to a collaborator in this way."

The design collaboration between Versace creative director Donatella Versace and Lipa, who had previously released collections with Pepe Jeans and Puma, made for the "perfect duo," as Donatella shared in a press release.

Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lipa seconded the iconic fashion designer's statement in the cover story for DAZED's Summer Issue – which saw her model the new collection blue chainmail miniskirt, bedazzled pink halter top and gold greco-Medusa logo chain belt – saying it was "one of the very rare occasions where I work with someone, and it really is exactly how you envision it."

Closer to home Lipa features on the tracklist for Barbie the Album alongside LizzoIce SpiceHaim and Nicki Minaj. Her disco-style track "Dance the Night Away," was also the first single to be released from the soundtrack. 



Related Articles
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun At Her Old ÂCat EyeÂ Makeup in Tutorial TikTok Video
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun At Her Old ‘Cat Eye’ Makeup in TikTok Video
Remy Ma
Remy Ma Reportedly Claims She’s 35 Instead of 43 — but Says It’s Due to Prison Time and COVID
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Says Taking Month-Long Breaks from Social Media Helps Him 'Breathe Better' (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Once Hid a 'Creepy' Doll in Reba McEntire's Closet: 'I Couldn't Sleep!'
Rihanna Taylor Swift and Beyonce still top forbes' richest women
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Make the Cut on Forbes' List of 15 Richest Female Celebrities
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift Announces New Eras Tour Dates in Latin America and Teases 'Lots' More International Shows
Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Died of Heart-Related Issues, Death Certificate Shows
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Recalls Making Mix CDs for His Family Growing Up: 'It Was About Pleasing My Dad' (Exclusive)
Blxst
Blxst on Rapping for Tyler, the Creator, Lessons from Kendrick, Soundtracking NBA 2K23: 'I'm All About Legacy'
Singer Billy Joel announces the end of his residency at Madison Square Garden in 2024 during a press conference on June 1, 202
Billy Joel Announces End of Madison Square Garden Residency After 10 Years: 'It's Hard to End'
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Why Brittany Furlan Is Cool with Husband Tommy Lee Sharing NSFW Photos: 'Nudity Is Not a Big Deal' (Exclusive)
Brittany Furlan
Brittany Furlan Talks Using 'Comedy to Cope', Life with Tommy Lee and Mental Health Struggles (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Detail Their 'Throuple': 'We Speak the Same Love Language'
tyson ritter and machine gun kelly
Tyson Ritter Claims Machine Gun Kelly 'Went Ballistic' on Him over Megan Fox Film Scene Suggestion
Ed Sheeran, Ted Lasso
Ed Sheeran Releases 'A Beautiful Game' for the 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale
SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA Says Her Ex's Dad Texted Her After She Called Him Out at Concert for Blocking Her