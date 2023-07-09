Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit: ‘Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party’

Dua Lipa is a Barbie girl!



The “Dance The Night” singer, 27, modeled a head-to-toe pink outfit in a series of photos posted on Instagram this weekend and referenced Barbie as her style inspiration!

“Come on barbie let’s go party 💞🌴,” the singer — who has a cameo role in the upcoming Barbie film — playfully captioned the post.

The carousel of images showed Lipa posing on a balcony framed by palm trees while wearing a pink velvet mini dress with a plunging neckline and metal ring detail. Her Barbie-esque look was completed with a pair of thigh-high bright pink woven leather boots.

Lipa teamed her eye-popping look with a silver saddle handbag, a selection of stylish silver earrings and bright red nails, and she certainly made the most of the balcony space for the impromptu photo shoot.

In the first snap, the singer propped her handbag against the balcony as she gazed to her right, holding up the fabric of her dress to fully reveal her thigh-high pink boots. Next, Lipa crouched down and looked behind her, giving a better view of the boots, as well as her chic up-do.



Other shots zoomed in closer on her Barbie-inspired look, while some showed her leaning against the edge of the balcony. The singer was clearly a big fan of the outfit, as posed with an excited expression in one snap, and then left her face out of some snaps in order to focus the shot on the chic look itself.



Lipa’s Barbie-inspired look will come as no surprise to those who have followed announcements around Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie.

In May, the tracklist for Barbie the Album was announced featuring new music from Lizzo, Ice Spice, Haim, Nicki Minaj and, of course, Dua Lipa — the latter who sings on disco-style track "Dance the Night Away," the first single that was released from the soundtrack.



Then, on May 27, the singer shared a post on Instagram that showed her several shots from behind-the-scenes of the video, including two where she wore a sparkly pink top and held a giant hairbrush with a Barbie logo.

💕Dance The Night💕 for @barbiethemovie ~ music video bts by @tyrellhampton ~ thank you for all the loveeeeee," she wrote in the post's caption.

Back in April, the official social media accounts for the movie released a series of character posters for the film, showcasing a wide variety of actors playing different variations of Barbies, Kens and regular humans throughout the film.

Notably, Lipa was featured as a mermaid-inspired Barbie doll in the new movie, confirming months-long rumors regarding her appearance in the upcoming film.