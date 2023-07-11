Every Last Piece of Dua Lipa's 'Barbie' Premiere Look Was Inspired by Her Mermaid Character — Even Her Manicure!

The "Levitating" singer’s pink carpet look was inspired by the iconic doll from head to tail

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 12:57PM EDT
Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere
Dua Lipa channeled her "Barbie" character, Mermaid Barbie, at the film's L.A. premiere. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dua Lipa channeled her inner mermaid on the pink carpet.

The "Levitating” singer, 27, arrived at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles in a look inspired head-to-tail by her character in the film, Mermaid Barbie, on Sunday evening.

Lipa rocked a glitzy take on the sheer trend — a barely there Bottega Veneta gown. The crystalline fishnet dress, the “New Rules” singer told Vogue, was a tribute to her blue-haired Barbie character.

Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere
Dua Lipa channeled her "Barbie" character, Mermaid Barbie, at the film's L.A. premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“It’s very sparkly and fun,” she said of the slinky silver gown. “I just thought it would match my mermaid character in Barbie, so I just went with that.”

The British singer let the mermaid-silhouette mesh dress speak for itself, accessorizing with pointy metallic pumps, a white lace thong — which peaked through the fishnet gown — and simple silver jewelry.

She rounded off the all-chrome ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewels, including white-gold rings, link hoop earrings and a simple string of diamonds around her neck.

The pop star shared a post documenting her premiere look on Instagram — including some snaps of her lounging on a green couch off of the pink carpet — which she simply captioned, "💖BARBIE PREMIERE💖 LOS ANGELES 💖."

Bratz set aside its longtime rivalry with Mattel to comment, "It’s giving mermaid bestie 🧜‍♀️ we’re here 4 it !! 🤌" on Lipa's post, while the Barbie film's official account complimented the star's sparkly ensemble, writing, "✨ and we cannot stress this enough ✨✨✨."

Lipa also honored Barbie with a small pop of her signature shade of pink. In a nod to the iconic doll executed more subtly than some of her castmates’ ultra-fuchsia ‘fits, the pop star rocked classic French nails with a pink twist.

Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere
Dua Lipa channeled her "Barbie" character, Mermaid Barbie, at the film's L.A. premiere.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

The look was done with OPI shades including “Hi, Barbie!” from the brand's collaborative collection with the Greta Gerwig-directed film.

“With Dua's elegant clear rhinestone dress, our goal was to bring the ultimate pop of Barbie pink to her look,” Lipa’s manicurist Kim Truong wrote in an Instagram post.

Fittingly, Lipa, whose summer anthem “Dance the Night” is also the film’s star-studded soundtrack, finished off the look with mermaid waves because, as she phrased it to Vogue, “Who doesn’t want to be a mermaid?”

“I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast,” the star told the magazine on the pink carpet. “I feel lucky that Greta asked me to be the mermaid.”

