Dua Lipa Posts Sweet Throwback Baby Photos in Birthday Tribute to Mom: ‘My Protector’

Dua Lipa is celebrating her mom's birthday!

The “Break My Heart” singer, 27, shared some cute childhood photos of herself with her mom Anesa Lipa, as she paid tribute to her — calling her mom her “protector” — in a sweet birthday post on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday Mama!!! My protector!!! The most glamorous woman I know ✨I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @anesalipa,” the singer captioned the adorable baby pics.

Dua posted baby photos in birthday tribute to her mom. Dua Lipa Instagram

In one of the throwback photos, Anesa held Dua as a baby, looking down lovingly at her daughter as a large bouquet of colorful flowers sat in the background. Next, the singer shared a pic of herself looking slightly older, sticking her tongue out at the camera. Against the backdrop of a lush garden, Anesa smiled happily as she held her cheeky baby.

One day prior, Anesa had posted a more recent photo of herself and Dua on Instagram, taken during a family day trip at Brighton Pier in England. Anesa was pictured smiling with her superstar daughter as the stylish pair sat in the sun together.



“Me & My Girls 💖💕💖💕,” the proud mom wrote.

Lipa called her mom her "protector" in the sweet post. Dua Lipa Instagram

Her "girls" also include her daughter Rina, 22, and Anesa included a second photo that showed her posing for a selfie with the younger Lipa sister during a walk along a seafront Brighton sidewalk. Both mom and daughter smiled happily as they took a pause from their sunny stroll.

Dua — who added four love heart emoji's in the comments section on her mom's latest post — is incredibly close with her parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa, and frequently posts with them on social media. Born to Anesa and Dukagjin in London on Aug. 22, 1995, the "Levitating" singer is the oldest of the couple's three children. They also share a son, Gjin, born in 2005. Dua's parents and grandparents lived across Kosovo (then part of Yugoslavia) and Bosnia until 1992, when the Bosnian war began.



Anesa with daughter Dua on a recent trip to Brighton Pier. Anesa Lipa Instagram

Dua's parents sought refuge in London while her grandparents stayed behind. In London, they went back to school and raised their family until a job opportunity brought them back to Kosovo when Dua was 11.

In May, Anesa posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Dukagjin at her daughter’s runway show for her first Versace collection — the Versace High Summer “La Vacanza” women's collection. The proud parents wore outfits by Versace as they posed with Dua and Donatella Versace at the show, held in Cannes, in the south of France.

"Congratulations on the incredible collection!! ❤️👑❤️👑 @dualipa @donatella_versace" she captioned the photograph.