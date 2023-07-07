Dua Lipa Shares Inside Glimpse of Greek Vacation with Boyfriend Romain Gavras

The ‘Dance the Night’ singer took to a surfboard in a black bikini and matching sunglasses on the crystal blue waves of Sifnos, Greece

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 7, 2023 12:10PM EDT
Dua Lipa Shares Inside Peek of Greek Vacation with Boyfriend Romain Gavras
Photo:

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is soaking up the sun with her boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras.

On Friday, the “Dance The Night” singer, 27, posted an Instagram carousel of the couple enjoying a summer vacation on the Greek island of Sifnos.

“Sifnossssss,” Lipa captioned the images, which showed the London-born singer relaxing in a black bikini and matching sunglasses surrounded by the blue Mediterranean Sea.

Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Lipa also showed off her tan in a further image while posing on a boat with some craggy cliffs in the background, while another photo showed her dancing in a one-shoulder lime green outfit with neon lights on the wall behind.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer was later shown in a black sequin dress and a colorful bikini. The carousel also showed her pointing to the camera while laughing and holding the hand of Gavras, who had a flower tucked behind his ear.

Lipa then shared a romantic moment between the couple in front of a traditional blue and white Greek house, wearing matching black outfits.

Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Lipa and Gavras first sparked romance rumors in February, when they were photographed leaving a BAFTAs afterparty in London together.

A few months later on May 19, Gavras and Lipa went public with their romance at the Cannes Film Festival while attending the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)Gavras was photographed wrapping his arms around Lipa as they posed for photographers along the red carpet. 

Lipa previously featured Gavras sporadically on her Instagram, including sharing a photo of him in an Instagram dump of her Jamaica vacation in March. 

Prior to this, Lipa dated Anwar Hadid for two years before they officially called it quits in 2021. She was also briefly linked to Trevor Noah in October 2022 following her split; however, that same month she confirmed she was single.

Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup

Dua Lipa/Instagram

The singer recently shared a sweet message on Instagram, wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Lipa posted a photo of herself wearing a black and white polka-dot long-sleeved dress while walking side-by-side Gavras along a hotel balcony. The singer, whose face could be seen partially in the photos, appeared to be smiling at her boyfriend as she had her arm slung around his shoulder. 

“Joyeux anniversaireeeee bébé 💞,” Dua Lipa captioned the post. 

