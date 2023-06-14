Dua Lipa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Luxury Visit to Historic Le Mans 24-Hour Race in France

Ferrari took home the winning title over the weekend

Published on June 14, 2023
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023
Dua Lipa might spend most of her time in the studio writing pop hits — but she's also a car girl!

On Tuesday, the "Levitating" singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to the annual Le Mans race in France on social media.

"So happy to spend the weekend with my @porsche team on their 75th birthday at Le Mans 100 year anniversary race!!! 🏎🏎🏎," Lipa, 27, captioned the Instagram post.

In the post, she shared an up-close look at the Porsche car, a montage video of her stylish helicopter ride and experience at the race, more up-close footage of the car, a photo of her view on the helicopter and a silly selfie.

The 24-hour Le Mans race — which was celebrating its 100th anniversary — was held over the weekend at France Circuit de la Sarthe.

In its 10th top level win and first since 1965, Ferrari took home the winning title at this year's race.

Lipa's appearance at the race comes days after she won the dismissal of a copyright case involving her hit song "Levitating."

Dua Lipa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Luxury Visit to Historic LeMans 24-Hour Race in France

Instagram/dualipa

In a Los Angeles federal court earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Sunshine Sykes declared that Artikal Sound System — the reggae band accusing Lipa — failed to argue that the writers of "Levitating" had "access" to the song "Live Your Life" they alleged she copied, per Reuters and Billboard.

The band filed the lawsuit against the pop star in March of last year — and claimed that her 2020 song borrowed its hook from their 2017 song.

During the hearing, the group said "Live Your Life" was played at several concerts, sold several hundred copies of a CD with the song on it and was available through some streaming services, according to the outlets.

Still, Judge Sykes said that was not enough evidence

Though the lawsuit was dismissed, the judge also ruled that Artikal Sound System could try and fix the flaws in their argument she pointed out and file an amended complaint.

Last month, Lipa released an upbeat single "Dance the Night," which will be featured on the upcoming Barbie movie, set for release on July 21.

