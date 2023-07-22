Dua Lipa Shares Behind-the-Scenes 'Barbie' Cast Pic amid Film's Opening Weekend — See the Photo!

Dua Lipa is living in a Barbie world!

The singer, 27, posted a mirror selfie taken with the cast of the newly released Barbie film on Instagram Friday.

In the photo, which was posted with other “camera roll randoms," Lipa can be seen posing in a restroom at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie with her Barbie costars, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Simu Liu, who all play different versions of Barbie and Ken.

Lipa stood in the center of the group wearing a sheer Bottega Veneta fishnet gown that she rocked on the pink carpet at the L.A. premiere, while the majority of the rest of the cast wore various pink looks as they smiled for the camera. Robbie, 33, who stood out in black, also gave a wave.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In another photo shared, Lipa stood outside a restaurant in a chainmail dress from her co-designed Versace collection that she wore to the London screening of Barbie.

Among the other snaps posted were a second bathroom selfie of Lipa solo, and a couple of photos of herself enjoying some relaxing time while lying on a bed, following her whirlwind promotional tour for Barbie.

Lipa stars as a mermaid-inspired Barbie doll in the new Barbie film, and also features on the soundtrack with the disco-style song “Dance the Night," which was released in May as the official first single.

“I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast,” the star told Vogue earlier this month. “I feel lucky that [director] Greta Gerwig asked me to be the mermaid.”

Lipa is joined by other artists on the soundtrack, including Karol G, who released the song "Watati" on June 2, PinkPantheress, who debuted the track "Angel" on June 9, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, who released "Barbie World" on June 23, and Billie Eilish, who released "What Was I Made For?" on July 13.

