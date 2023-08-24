Dua Lipa Jokes She Won't Be a Mother Anytime Soon: 'The Only Baby I'm Thinking About Is My New Album'

The pop star opened up about being grateful that women today can "do things at their own pace"

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Published on August 24, 2023
Dua Lipa is seen on the front row of the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023
Dua Lipa. Photo:

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Dua Lipa is only thinking about being a mother to her fanbase right now.

In a Vogue France cover story published on Thursday, the pop star, 28, shared that motherhood isn’t on her mind at this time.

After the “Dance the Night” singer spoke about her close relationships with her parents and living grandparents and said, “Family is so precious,” Vogue France asked if she’s planning on having children one day. 

“Hmm, maybe. But nothing’s planned!” she said. 

She also admitted that there’s one “baby” in her life getting all of her love and attention. The hitmaker joked, “The only baby I’m thinking about is my new album.”

The “Levitating” singer opened up about why she’s grateful she has more time to focus on her own passions. Lipa told Vogue France, “I think that women have acquired a place in society that was forbidden before. And yet, has the desire to have children disappeared? I think women want to do things at their own pace, and not feel guilty for thinking of themselves.”

She added, “For me, when the moment is right, I will know. But, until then, I have other priorities. I want to continue making the most of my youth.”

Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023
Dua Lipa in July 2023.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Grammy winner continued to speak out about her views on feminism. “I also see this endless criticism of women’s choices. It’s like navigating a minefield from the very beginning,” she said. “For me, it’s really important to respect women’s choices, whatever they are.”

She even opened up about her support of the LGBTQ community. Lipa said, “Homophobia and transphobia are neighbors of misogyny. Many people, deep down, are just scared of themselves. The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express. The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyzes them.”

The At Your Service podcast host has been candid about her views in interviews before. 

In a 2020 interview with Attitude Magazine, she said that she feels as if it’s her “duty” to to fight for LGBTQ rights. 

“To be able to use my platform to spread awareness, show support, talk about it, to make people feel seen, heard and safe, [to] communicate with charities and try to do my part as much as I can… I see that as my duty,” the “New Rules” singer said.

“It’s entirely a right to be able to love who you want, not just because I have friends in the LGBTQ community, but because we’re all human and we deserve it," she added. "It’s something I feel very connected to and will continue to fight for.”

The Service95 newsletter founder recently celebrated her 28th birthday and the release of Greta Gerwig's hit blockbuster Barbie, in which she plays Mermaid Barbie and wrote the original song "Dance the Night" for.

