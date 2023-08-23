Dua Lipa Dazzles in Red, Thigh-Baring Dress During Birthday Dinner with Boyfriend Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa is continuing her birthday celebrations in style.

The "Don’t Start Now" singer, who turned 28 on Tuesday, posted a photo carousel on Instagram of her birthday dinner celebrations with her boyfriend Romain Gavras and friends Wednesday.

Lipa dressed up for the occasion, opting for a red draped, long-sleeved shirt dress with a skin-baring thigh-high slit. The glam piece looks to be a longer version of the Jacquemus La Robe Bahia dress.

“Birthday dinner ❤️,” Lipa captioned the post, which included a photo of her posed in front of a tree.

She accessorized the look with multiple rings, layered chunky gold necklaces, and Chanel hoop earrings.

In the photos, Lipa danced the night away with her friends, including fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who wore a white tank top with matching pants and a similarly bright red button-down shirt.

A short clip showed the dinner table where the singer’s guests gathered poolside to celebrate her, with Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s song "So Good at Being in Trouble" playing in the background.

In another photo, Lipa sat across her boyfriend’s lap and held up a plate with a birthday cake serving.

The singer also posted a fun selfie on her Instagram Story in which she wore gold-rimmed sunglasses with a paper sign on her head that read, "Dua," with paper balloons attached to the side.

Another Story posted by friends showed Lipa blowing out her birthday candles on a tall cake with a sparkler on top.

This follows the singer’s initial birthday celebrations, shown in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where she opted for a more modern Y2K look, including a tiny Gucci bra top and oversized sunnies. She captioned the photos, “Raving into my 28th year 👾 ~thank you for the birthday wishes.”

