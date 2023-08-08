Mark Ronson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Dua Lipa Rewriting ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Hit ‘Dance the Night’

The 'Barbie' soundtrack producer said he “started to get goosebumps” while working with the pop singer on the song

Published on August 8, 2023
Barbie fans could have spent this summer singing different lyrics to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.” 

Mark Ronson, who produced the soundtrack for the Greta Gerwig-directed film, revealed on Instagram that Lipa decided to rework the song and shared insight into their creative process.

He posted behind-the-scenes clips of Lipa in the studio and explained how inspired the pop singer was once they were able to screen the scene they were writing music for. 

He said that when they first worked on "Dance the Night," the scene they were writing for was being edited, but they still "wrote a whole damn song that [they] all loved." Then, once they got a first-look at the moment in the film, which features Margot Robbie’s Barbie hosting a dance party at her Dreamhouse, the singer was compelled to “rewrite the whole thing.” 

“We got back in the studio even though she was in the middle of a massive world tour,” he wrote. “We went in my studio, turned the scene on and let the beat rock. Dua started to freestyle lyrics that fed right off what Margot was doing.”

“I started to get goosebumps,” he added, explaining how the recording artist who also plays Mermaid Barbie in the film intended to match the word “up” with when Robbie’s hands were in the air. 

The clip Ronson shared also reveals how Lipa chose to pair the line “Come along for the ride” with the actress’ gestures. 

He continued, “That’s why I f--ing love Dua so much: we had a whole song and she was down to spend a hundred extra hours tweaking a word and a line here of there to make not just the song but the WHOLE SCENE better.”

Ronson shared the footage after the “Levitating” singer also posted clips from the recording process on Instagram on Friday. 

It comes as Barbie: The Album, which also features original songs by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, Sam Smith, KAROL G and others, has spent several weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring film also recently reached a major milestone, surpassing $1 billion in ticket sales at the global box office. 

