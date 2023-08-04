Dua Lipa Embodies Mermaid Barbie in Her Metallic Pink Minidress: ‘All I Do Is Beach’

Dua Lipa isn’t ready to give up Barbie yet!

The “Dance the Night” singer, 27, channeled her Mermaid Barbie character from the popular film with a pink metallic look — and even quoted an iconic line from the film.

In the photos posted to her Instagram this week, the songstress shared several snaps in a metallic Diesel minidress, which featured a sash that draped down her waist. She accessorized the look with a golden chain necklace and gold and white rings and wore her hair straightened.

She struck several poses in front of what appeared to be a pool along a shoreline, with the land and ocean visible behind her, and even shared a short video walking away from the flashing camera with an orange-and-yellow snakeskin purse from the Attico on her arm.

Dua Lipa poses in a pink metallic gown along the coast in new Instagram photos. Dua Lipa/Instagram

She captioned the post with, “all I do is beach” — a nod to one of the lines from Barbie.

This isn’t the first time the Future Nostalgia musician channeled her movie character with a lustrous look. Lipa wore a slinky chainmail slip gown pulled right from La Vacanza collection she co-designed with Versace, for a Barbie screening in London.

The body-hugging one-piece featured a tropical neon butterfly and floral print, a sexy scalloped V-neckline and gold metal chain straps. She also wore silver stilettos speckled with butterfly appliqués.

Dua Lipa's poster for the 'Barbie' film. Warner Bros.

She also channeled her mermaid character with a head-turning silver sheer Bottega Veneta gown — which was designed to look like it was made out of a crystalline fishnet — at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles.

“It’s very sparkly and fun,” she told Vogue of the slinky silver gown at the time. “I just thought it would match my mermaid character in Barbie, so I just went with that.”

ua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The singer has been vacationing in Albania for the past few weeks, and has already rocked several stylish summer looks including a red sheer gown, which she modeled on a rock in front of the ocean, once again hinting at her Mermaid Barbie character.

She also donned several white outfits, including a white halter-neck gown, which featured cutouts at her ribs, and a silky white button-up T-shirt dress that she accessorized with a woven white bag and large silver mini-hoop earrings.