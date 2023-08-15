Dua Lipa Keeps Effortlessly Cool During Greek Vacation: ‘Sailing Through the Peloponnese’

Dua Lipa is keeping cool in the hot Greek summer!

On Monday, the “Levitating” singer, 27, posted an Instagram carousel featuring her wearing a number of chic bikini looks while sailing around the idyllic Greek coastline with boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras.

“Sailing through the Peloponnese ⚓️,” Lipa captioned the images, which showed the London-born singer posing on a yacht in a pink skirt, checkered bikini top and white open shirt, which she accessorized with stone bracelets and gold earrings.



Lipa was also shown standing on top of some sea rocks in a bright red swimsuit, followed by a photo of her laughing with Gavras in a black bikini amid a beautiful Greek sunset.

The “Dance the Night” singer was also pictured wearing a yellow bikini top with floral prints, a layered multi-colored necklace and red, white, and black shorts in a sunbathing selfie.

Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Romain Gavras On Vacation. Dua Lipa/Instagram

Lipa continued her effortless cool travel style with denim pants, a white embroidered top and a crochet handbag in another photo.

She was later pictured in a blue, white and red pin-striped two-piece while taking in some sun on the yacht.

The last post in the carousel included a video of Lipa swimming in the sea, with Gavras tagged on the footage.



Dua Lipa On a Boat. Dua Lipa/Instagram

Last month, the “New Rules” singer posted a glimpse into her vacation in Sifnos, Greece with her boyfriend.

The musician served numerous vacation looks including a sweet couple’s black-on-black outfit.

Lipa and Gavras first sparked romance rumors in February and have been public with their relationship since May.

The singer has been regularly posting her European travel adventures this summer, recently writing on Instagram — in a nod to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie — “all I do is beach.”