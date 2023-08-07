Dua Lipa Confirms Third Album Is Set for 2024 Release, Will Pivot Away from Disco Sound

The pop singer revealed the project will be inspired by "1970s-era psychedelia"

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 03:05PM EDT
Dua Lipa attends the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Dua Lipa. Photo:

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Dua Lipa fans won’t have to wait too much longer for new material.

In an interview with T Magazine, the “Don’t Start Now” musician revealed that her third studio album will be released in 2024.

While she plans to pivot from her disco sound, Lipa told the outlet that her music would still be in the pop genre as she doesn’t want to “alienate” fans. But she said the project would be inspired by “1970s-era psychedelia.”

Lipa, 27, also said that she was working with a more intimate group of collaborators and addressed rumors of whether or not that included Kevin Parker of Australian psych-rock outfit Tame Impala. 

The profile says she “all but confirms by denying” the rumor. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she said, laughing. 

Lipa also noted that her new LP will be "more personal," however fans shouldn't expect the Easter eggs that other pop stars tend to offer.

“I think it’s a marketing tool: How confessional can you be?” she told the publication. “I also don’t put so much of my life out there for people to dig into the music in this weird, analytical way.”

Lipa also recalled recently watching the 2020 Bee Gees documentary How You Can Mend a Broken Heart and "just bawling my eyes out." She told the outlet that someone in the film talks about “music that just makes your body feel good" and that “those are the songs I get attached to — that’s the kind of feeling I want to convey.”

Last month, Mark Ronson, who executive produced the Barbie soundtrack, discussed Lipa’s contribution to it — “Dance the Night” — as well as her forthcoming album.

Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere
Dua Lipa.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“I’ve heard some of it, and it’s incredible,” he told Vulture of the pop singer’s forthcoming album.

He also discussed how the music video for “Dance the Night” introduced Lipa’s new era with the smashing of a disco ball. 

“I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next,” he added.

In addition to recording "Dance the Night" for Barbie, Lipa also had a cameo in the hit film as amermaid-inspired Barbie.

Lipa was just one of the chart-topping musicians to be included on the Barbie soundtrack. Also featured were Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, LizzoNicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling,  Billie Eilish and Finneas, Sam Smith, Tame Impala and the Kid Laroi.

Related Articles
Replica of Kanye West's Mom Donda's Home Up For SaleÂ 
Replica of Kanye West's Childhood Home Used During 2022 Listening Event to Go Up for Auction
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Loves Doja Cat's Sample of Her Hit Song on 'Paint the Town Red' — Listen!
Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Usher Talks New Song 'Good Good' — and Weighs in on Keke Palmer and Boyfriend's Outfit Drama (Exclusive)
Dua Lipa Gives Off Mermaid Vibes in Her Metallic Pink Minidress
Dua Lipa Embodies Mermaid Barbie in Her Metallic Pink Minidress: ‘All I Do Is Beach’
Billie Eilish performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Billie Eilish Debuts 'Barbie' Song 'What Was I Made For?' at Lollapalooza: Watch
Noelle Rodriguez; Arianna Davis; Crystal Williams
Who Are the Former Backup Dancers Suing Lizzo? All About Noelle Rodriguez, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams
Billie Eilish Lollapalooza 08 03 23. Angus Cloud GQ 11 18 21
Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud While Singing 'Never Felt So Alone' Track Featured from 'Euphoria'
Pink paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Pink Pays Tribute to 'Brave' and 'Outspoken' Sinead O’Connor During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
Donnie Emerson, Nancy Sophia, Dreamin Wild, Casey Affleck and Zooey Des
Donnie Emerson on Long-Delayed 'Dreamin' Wild' Success and 'True Gentleman' Casey Affleck's Biopic Portrayal (Exclusive)
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Valerie Bertinelli Cameos in Son Wolfgang Van Halen's New Music Video
Watch Valerie Bertinelli Make Cameo in Son Wolfgang Van Halen's New Music Video 'I'm Alright'
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates for the U.S. and Canada in Fall 2024
BlackPink Singer Jisoo is Dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun
Blackpink Member Jisoo Is Dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun
Queen Latifah Vanity Fair Oscar 03 12 23
Queen Latifah Credits Her Late Mom For Hip-Hop Success: 'I Would Not Be Where I Am Today'
Kylie Minogue Would Like Margot Robbie to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She'd Have the Australian Accent Down
Kylie Minogue Wants Margot Robbie to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She'd Have the Australian Accent Down'
Rick Springfield shirtless on stage
Rick Springfield Reveals His Secret to Staying Sexy at 73 — See His Shirtless Thirst Trap (Exclusive)