Dua Lipa Confirms Third Album Is Set for 2024 Release, Will Pivot Away from Disco Sound

Dua Lipa fans won’t have to wait too much longer for new material.

In an interview with T Magazine, the “Don’t Start Now” musician revealed that her third studio album will be released in 2024.

While she plans to pivot from her disco sound, Lipa told the outlet that her music would still be in the pop genre as she doesn’t want to “alienate” fans. But she said the project would be inspired by “1970s-era psychedelia.”

Lipa, 27, also said that she was working with a more intimate group of collaborators and addressed rumors of whether or not that included Kevin Parker of Australian psych-rock outfit Tame Impala.

The profile says she “all but confirms by denying” the rumor. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she said, laughing.

Lipa also noted that her new LP will be "more personal," however fans shouldn't expect the Easter eggs that other pop stars tend to offer.

“I think it’s a marketing tool: How confessional can you be?” she told the publication. “I also don’t put so much of my life out there for people to dig into the music in this weird, analytical way.”

Lipa also recalled recently watching the 2020 Bee Gees documentary How You Can Mend a Broken Heart and "just bawling my eyes out." She told the outlet that someone in the film talks about “music that just makes your body feel good" and that “those are the songs I get attached to — that’s the kind of feeling I want to convey.”

Last month, Mark Ronson, who executive produced the Barbie soundtrack, discussed Lipa’s contribution to it — “Dance the Night” — as well as her forthcoming album.

Dua Lipa. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“I’ve heard some of it, and it’s incredible,” he told Vulture of the pop singer’s forthcoming album.

He also discussed how the music video for “Dance the Night” introduced Lipa’s new era with the smashing of a disco ball.

“I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next,” he added.

In addition to recording "Dance the Night" for Barbie, Lipa also had a cameo in the hit film as amermaid-inspired Barbie.

Lipa was just one of the chart-topping musicians to be included on the Barbie soundtrack. Also featured were Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Sam Smith, Tame Impala and the Kid Laroi.

