Dua Lipa Celebrates 8th Anniversary of Her First Song 'New Love': '19 Year Old Me Would Be Very Happy'

"New Love" appeared on Lipa's self-titled 2017 album, which helped earn the singer a Grammy Award and spawned the hits "New Rules" and "IDGAF"

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
Updated on August 21, 2023 03:35PM EDT

Before Dua Lipa earned acclaim from massive hits like "New Rules," "Levitating" and "Dance the Night," she debuted with the single "New Love" in 2015.

In celebration of the synth-pop song's eighth anniversary on Monday, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram Story and shared a clip from the "New Love" music video alongside a heartfelt note about making the track.

"8 years ago I released my first song that I wrote with @wyattish [Andrew Wyatt] and @emilehaynie [Emile Haynie] (and video!)," said Lipa, 27, in the post's caption. "19 year old me would be very happy to know we'd get this far."

Dua Lipa Celebrates 8th Anniversary of Her Debut Song 'New Love': '19 Year Old Me Would Be Very Happy
Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

"New Love" didn't hit the charts upon its release, but song garnered buzz online and helped develop Lipa's fanbase. "When I showed 'New Love' to people, they'd say, 'Oh, I didn't expect that,'" she told Elle in 2015. "I loved that reaction, so I went with it."

After the debut single dropped, Lipa earned success in Europe with follow-up songs "Be the One" and "Hotter Than Hell" before notching her first charting track in the United States with 2016's "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)."

“With every song, the momentum was building, but only tiny little bits,” she told The Guardian in 2020 of rolling out her debut album. “I was doing new things, I was learning what was expected of me, how to be in front of a camera, how to better the last performance.”

Dua Lipa poses in the press room with her awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for 'Electricity,' during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Dua Lipa. Dan MacMedan/Getty

"New Love" later appeared on the deluxe edition of Lipa's self-titled 2017 debut album, which spawned the worldwide hits "New Rules" and "IDGAF." Following the album's release, she earned further success from the collaborations "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris and "Electricity" with Silk City (Mark Ronson and Diplo).

In 2019, Lipa won two Grammy Awards: Best new artist and best dance recording for "Electricity." She later won best pop vocal album at the 2021 ceremony for her second album, Future Nostalgia.

The singer-songwriter recently scored another top-10 hit in the United States with "Dance the Night" from the film Barbiewhich, like "New Rules," was co-written and co-produced by Wyatt.

Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere
Dua Lipa.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"The first thing I saw from the Barbie movie when @iammarkronson [Mark Ronson] asked me to write the song for the big dance scene in the film was the cast dance rehearsals. We then set off with the plan to write a song based on Barbie’s inner thoughts in that very moment on the basis of what was to come next in her story and on the premise of the whole film," Lipa wrote on Instagram July 29.

"Fast forward to seeing the song we wrote together alongside @wyattish and @carolineailin come to life on the big screen was a very surreal moment for me. The song no longer felt like it belonged to me but belonged to Barbie and her perfect/imperfect self," she continued. "I’m so grateful to all of you dancing at home with us and for Greta and Mark for trusting me with this task!!!"

