Dua Lipa Celebrates Her Birthday in Style With Gucci Bikini Top: 'Raving into My 28th Year'

Dua Lipa is celebrating her 28th birthday in style.

The “Dance the Night” singer commemorated another year around the sun on Tuesday with several photos of herself rocking a tiny brown Gucci bikini top.

Lipa also sported light purple bejeweled pants with a sparkly chain and a sheer red shrug. She accessorized with oversized red shades, a silver handbag and a layered pearl statement necklace with oceanic silver pendants.

“Raving into my 28th year 👾 ~thank you for the birthday wishes~,” Lipa captioned the post.

The Grammy winner posed for the camera with several fierce looks, including one of her biting down on her sunglasses. She also snapped a playful pic with her friend Sarah Lysander.



Ahead of her birthday, Lipa recently enjoyed a getaway to Greece where she showed off her vacation style.

Last week, she shared an Instagram carousel featuring her wearing a number of chic bikini looks while sailing around the idyllic Greek coastline.



“Sailing through the Peloponnese ⚓️,” Lipa captioned the post, which showed the London-born singer posing on a yacht in a pink skirt, checkered bikini top and white open shirt, which she accessorized with stone bracelets and gold earrings.



Lipa was also shown standing on top of some sea rocks in a bright red swimsuit, followed by a photo of her laughing with her French filmmaker beau Romain Gavras in a black bikini amid a beautiful Greek sunset.

The “Levitating” hitmaker was also pictured wearing a yellow bikini top with floral prints, a layered multi-colored necklace and red, white and black shorts in a sunbathing selfie.

Lipa continued to document her travel ensembles with denim pants, a white embroidered top and a crochet handbag in another photo.

She was later seen in a blue, white and red pin-striped two-piece while soaking in the sun on a yacht.

Earlier this month, she even channeled her Mermaid Barbie character from Barbie with a pink metallic look.

In the photos posted to her Instagram, the songstress shared several snaps in a metallic Diesel minidress, which featured a sash that draped down her waist. She accessorized the look with a golden chain necklace and gold and white rings and wore her hair straightened.

She struck several poses in front of what appeared to be a pool along a shoreline, with the land and ocean visible behind her, and even shared a short video walking away from the flashing camera with an orange-and-yellow snakeskin purse from the Attico on her arm.

Lipa captioned the post with, “all I do is beach” — a nod to one of Ryan Gosling's lines in Barbie.

