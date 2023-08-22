Dua Lipa Celebrates Her Birthday in Style With Gucci Bikini Top: 'Raving into My 28th Year'

The 'Dance the Night' singer celebrated her birthday on Instagram Tuesday with several photos of her in a tiny brown Gucci bikini top

Published on August 22, 2023 10:59PM EDT
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa. Photo:

Getty

Dua Lipa is celebrating her 28th birthday in style.

The “Dance the Night” singer commemorated another year around the sun on Tuesday with several photos of herself rocking a tiny brown Gucci bikini top.

Lipa also sported light purple bejeweled pants with a sparkly chain and a sheer red shrug. She accessorized with oversized red shades, a silver handbag and a layered pearl statement necklace with oceanic silver pendants.

“Raving into my 28th year 👾 ~thank you for the birthday wishes~,” Lipa captioned the post.

The Grammy winner posed for the camera with several fierce looks, including one of her biting down on her sunglasses. She also snapped a playful pic with her friend Sarah Lysander.

Ahead of her birthday, Lipa recently enjoyed a getaway to Greece where she showed off her vacation style.

Last week, she shared an Instagram carousel featuring her wearing a number of chic bikini looks while sailing around the idyllic Greek coastline.

“Sailing through the Peloponnese ⚓️,” Lipa captioned the post, which showed the London-born singer posing on a yacht in a pink skirt, checkered bikini top and white open shirt, which she accessorized with stone bracelets and gold earrings.

Lipa was also shown standing on top of some sea rocks in a bright red swimsuit, followed by a photo of her laughing with her French filmmaker beau Romain Gavras in a black bikini amid a beautiful Greek sunset.

The “Levitating” hitmaker was also pictured wearing a yellow bikini top with floral prints, a layered multi-colored necklace and red, white and black shorts in a sunbathing selfie.

Lipa continued to document her travel ensembles with denim pants, a white embroidered top and a crochet handbag in another photo.

She was later seen in a blue, white and red pin-striped two-piece while soaking in the sun on a yacht.

Earlier this month, she even channeled her Mermaid Barbie character from Barbie with a pink metallic look.

In the photos posted to her Instagram, the songstress shared several snaps in a metallic Diesel minidress, which featured a sash that draped down her waist. She accessorized the look with a golden chain necklace and gold and white rings and wore her hair straightened.

She struck several poses in front of what appeared to be a pool along a shoreline, with the land and ocean visible behind her, and even shared a short video walking away from the flashing camera with an orange-and-yellow snakeskin purse from the Attico on her arm. 

Lipa captioned the post with, “all I do is beach” — a nod to one of Ryan Gosling's lines in Barbie.

