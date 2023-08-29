Knife-Wielding Utah Woman Who Had 'Many Beers' Attempts to Kidnap Stranger's Infant: Police

The 35-year-old woman allegedly told officers she had "drank many beers"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on August 29, 2023 10:19PM EDT
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
Crime scene tape . Photo: Ron Koeberer/Getty Images

An intoxicated woman in Utah allegedly attempted to kidnap a one-year-old child while holding a kitchen knife, police say.

ABC-4 reports that 35-year-old Ambrey Lynn Welch was arrested on Sunday after the Ogden Police Department responded to a disturbance call in which they were told multiple people were arguing on the street.

Upon arriving at the scene in Ogden — a city located about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City — Welch allegedly told officers she had "drank many beers," had slurred speech, and was carrying a beer can and a silver kitchen knife that measured around 10 inches long.

As the reported incident was occurring, according to ABC-4, Welch's dog was also unleashed and loose on the street. Officials were able to wrangle the canine, per the outlet.

While the local news station reports that Welch dropped the knife after being asked to do so by police, witnesses reportedly told officials that she held on to the knife as she opened the rear door of a stranger's car and began unbuckling the child's car seat while their mother was in the driver's seat.

The mother and toddler were getting ready to leave a family party, the Miami Herald reports.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Standard-Examiner, "The child’s mother feared serious harm or death would come to herself or her child since Ambrey had a knife in her hand as she unbuckled the child.” The outlet states that the victims did not know Welch and that she reportedly refused to provide breath and blood samples after her arrest.

Lt. William Farr of the Ogden Police Department told The Standard-Examiner that nobody was injured during the incident.

The Ogden Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Per KSL-TV, following the incident, Welch was booked into Weber County Jail on one felony count of aggravated kidnapping. She was also booked on misdemeanor charges that included obstruction of justice, carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol, intoxication, and a dog at large.

