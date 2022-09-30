Drunk Elephant was sold to fellow skincare brand Shiseido three years ago, but Masteron says, “as a founder, I’m as involved as ever before. Our mission has remained the same.”

In 2012, she created a line of products to help troubleshoot skincare issues, giving the skin a reset from these common ingredients, and bringing together the world of natural and clinical skincare. “Clean was not a word that was used at all back then in beauty,” says Masterson, “and when I got my products into Sephora, they asked me to describe my brand in three words.” She decided on “clean, clinical, and compatible” meaning your skin can absorb and benefit from the ingredients. “There was a lack of products on the market that fit into this philosophy I was forming, so I made them.”

Masterson started selling skincare for Arbonne, and began with a bar cleanser that she sold around her hometown of Houston to friends and family members. That experience sparked her passion for products and ingredients. She began questioning what was in an ingredient deck, how certain ingredients affect the skin, and how the skin functions. “I started identifying common threads and ingredients that were in every product I saw,” said Masterson. “And a light bulb went off one day, and I thought, wow, you know, you could target any issue you wanted, but if a product contains these ingredients, then you're either going to make the issue worse, or just not help it at all.”

All of these ingredients can be found in Drunk Elephant products which are known for their skin-first methods (rather than focusing on fragrance, feel, etc.). “I always had skin issues,” Masterson tells PEOPLE. The Drunk Elephant founder would raid her mother’s stash of skincare products to experiment and test the efficacy of each. She continued this beauty exploration through high school and college. “I would read about something and go buy it, and was the ultimate consumer, just trying as much as I could. Even after getting married and having babies, I would sneak out and buy a whole [bunch of] things. Everything would help something, but then it would create a different issue for me. One thing gets better, one thing gets worse. So there was nothing on the market that worked for me,” she says.

NYU Langone dermatological surgeon Mary L. Stevenson, MD tells PEOPLE the most important ingredients you can look for in skincare. “My top three for skincare are SPF — number one most important thing you can do to protect your beautiful skin — retinols or retinoids which prevent fine lines and wrinkles, and are preventative (so start them now!), and DNA-damage and repair factors including growth hormones and peptides which helps clean up damage to our skin,” she says. “After that there are many antioxidants that can help the skin.”

The beauty field is overflowing with products that target this, that, and the other, but Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson noticed that while they might solve one issue, products featuring the suspicious six ingredients — silicones, drying alcohols, essential oils, fragrance, chemical sunscreens, and SLS (strong cleaning agent) — often cause other flare ups and irritations with your skin. As one of the OGs of the “clean beauty” movement , she created a line of beauty products that help skin and hair without these questionable ingredients.

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora “Virgin Marula was among the first six products I made, and it’s an ingredient I believe very strongly in due to its benefits for skin,” says Masterson. “It has anti-inflammatory, barrier reparative and free-radical defense abilities, and it works for all skin.” You’ll find marula oil in most Drunk Elephant products — and ironically as the source of the name, which comes from the idea that elephants become intoxicated after eating marula fruit (mostly a myth, but a fun anecdote nonetheless!). As someone with many natural oils, this writer is wary of certain skincare oils, but Masterson assures me, “it won’t break you out, and can be used on acne-prone skin as well. It’s very nutrient dense, and just helps balance skin.” This facial oil is highly concentrated, and can be applied via Drunk Elephant’s smoothie method (combining it in your hands with other products and blending them together before applying to your face). “Drunk Elephant uses a proprietary extraction and filtration process, resulting in the purest and most concentrated form of the oil, with its delicate antioxidant and fatty acid compounds preserved,” says Masterson. Its high concentration of these ingredients (testing showed higher levels of “polyphenols than dark chocolate, green or black teas”) helps it absorb into the skin, strengthen and smooth its barrier, and leaves your skin feeling soft and glowy. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 1 oz./ 30 mL | Key Ingredient: Marula oil

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin C Day Serum 4.8 Drunk Elephant View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Vitamin C has been known to help restore facial texture, remove fine lines and wrinkles, and smooth out skin, and this serum is packed with it. Though this formula is one of Drunk Elephant’s best sellers, Masterson firmly believes that everything can be improved. One of the ingredients in this serum — sorbic acid, a preservative — is highly sensitive to air, so the brand completely changed the system to a two-step formula so the user can activate the serum when it’s ready to be applied. With the user shaking it upon activation, the formula never touches the air and has a shelf-life of one year after first use, and three years prior to activation. With fruit enzymes that digest dead skin cells, this serum absorbs into your skin beautifully. “Vitamin C is supposed to be sticky, [and this formula] is sticky, but that’s how you know it’s the real deal,” says Masterson. “And you can mix it into your “smoothies” with other moisturizers or the oil and that stickiness goes right away.” Price at time of publish: $78 Size: 0.94 oz./ 28 mL | Key Ingredient: Vitamin C

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream 4.3 Courtesy of Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Drunkelephant.com One of the most popular products from this brand came from a mother’s complaint — how apropos. “I developed [Protini Polypeptide Cream] on an airplane,” Masterson says. “My mom said ‘You know if you don’t get something with growth factors and things to help my collagen, I’m going to use another brand.” She laughs remembering that she spent the rest of the flight researching ingredients that maintain and create collagen. Masterson says she found incredible ingredients, but “where one works, five is better.” Her philosophy is that the supporting ingredients are just as essential as the key ones. “So if you have an ingredient like a peptide, there’s always ingredients that can support and make that ingredient better,” she says. “This cream has the highest level of peptides, and a safe synthetic growth factor in it.” It’s highly moisturizing, and as a bioavailable product, it absorbs easily in the skin. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 0.50 oz./ 15 mL | Key Ingredient: Peptides These Are the 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2022

Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream 4.5 Ulta View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Drunkelephant.com Retinol truly is a “do-it-all ingredient” and Masterson believes “it should be in everyone’s routine.” It can help with acne, age spots, fine lines, and is suitable for young and older skin. “It teaches your skin cells to behave better,” says Masterson. However, many are wary of retinol because it’s so strong and with a concentration of one percent, this cream lives up to that reputation. “It doesn’t have silicones so you’re getting a full hit of retinol,” Masterson says. She tackles some myths about retinol saying, “People think you can’t use it during the day. You can. People think their skin can’t tolerate retinol when it starts to peel and turn red so they stop using it all together.” She emphasizes building up a tolerance to this ingredient rather than stopping use at the first sign of irritation. “If you turn red and flaky, that’s not good. It’s not an exfoliating product, it speeds up cell turnover. It’s not supposed to make your skin peel off,” she says. But instead of rushing to drop the product completely, Masterson suggests slowing down your use. “Start once a week, and build up as your skin allows you to.” For those who want a gentler alternative to start, Drunk Elephant also offers A-Gloei Retinol Oil — a blend of A-Passioni and marula oil which acts as a gateway product to introduce your skin to retinol. Ironically, it was Masterson’s son who came up with the idea when she suggested he combine these products before going straight to the cream, and he suggested she make a product that had both so he didn’t have to. (Teenagers, amirite?) Price at time of publish: $74 Size: 1 oz./ 30 mL | Key Ingredient: 1% vegan, encapsulated retinol

Drunk Elephant Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser 4.3 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora If at first you don’t succeed, try eight more times. That’s what Drunk Elephant had to do with this (finally!) effective cleanser. Masterson says a retailer had asked the brand for a gel cleanser, and in order to meet demand they rushed through its conception — and it didn’t work. “It was bad packaging, a bad formulation, and [ultimately] a learning lesson,” she says, noting that she took to Instagram to publicly own up to the error here. Soon after — well, nine attempts later — they finally had a formula Masterson was happy with, so in the spirit of transparency, they called it Beste No. 9. “Beste is a deceptively simple formula — it was our first liquid cleanser after our solid bars, and we wanted something that would easily remove the bacteria, dirt and pollution from the day, but still not strip skin or compromise the balance of lipids and emollients in its barrier,” Masterson says. This incredibly mild formula has plant-based cleaning agents called surfactants that have low pH levels, but are still effective at removing makeup. “Beste won’t leave your skin feeling squeaky clean, but that’s actually not a good thing,” says Masterson. “The alkaline surfactant systems used in classic foaming cleansers are quite harsh to skin, which is where their trademark 'squeaky clean' feeling comes from — that’s literally the feel of a skin barrier that has had its superficial lipids stripped away. Beste also rinses totally and cleanly from skin — no residue.” Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 5 oz./ 150 mL | Key Ingredient: Plant-derived cleaning agents, oils, acids, and fats

Drunk Elephant F-Balm™ Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask Drunk Elephant View On Sephora View On Drunkelephant.com For a complete hydration experience, look no further than this waterfacial mask. The F-Balm Electrolyte mask doesn’t get enough attention for how effective it is, says Masterson. “It’s the mother of hydration” and “has these little beads that are biodegradable,” she says. The beads burst when used and are filled with vitamin F and a blend of coconut water, sodium PCA, magnesium PCA, and prickly pear extract. Electrolytes help retain moisture in the skin and calm inflammation. Also packed into these F-Balms is linolenic acid (vitamin F) which boosts skin function. These ingredients work to make your natural oils and fats more effective, and thus keep skin soft. The mask feels amazing in all seasons, but especially when facing the drier climates and colder times of year. “It’s intensely hydrating when skin is dehydrated, stressed, or irritated,” Masterson says. “I’m so in love with it. I use it every morning and night.” Price at time of publish: $52 Size: 1.69 oz./ 50 mL | Key Ingredient: Four-Electrolyte Blend Our Testers Gave This Lip Mask a Perfect Score Across the Board

Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup Melting Butter Cleanser 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Drunkelephant.com With rich botanical extracts, this butter cleanser easily removes the day from your face while soothing your skin in the process. “It’s easy on the eyes and doesn’t sting,” says Masterson. “Slaai was our first oil-based cleansing formula, using a blend of plant oils and our mildest blend of surfactants (so gentle they can be used on the eye area, by even the most sensitive of skin) to melt away sunscreen, makeup (even water-resistant forms), dirt and pollution.” The key to application is keeping your hands and face dry. “While Slaai is dry, it is doing its work to emulsify and remove substances from skin,” says Masterson. “When you add water, Slaai transforms from a balm to a milk as it dissolves and rinses away (at which point it is no longer cleansing skin). This is why it is crucial to use Slaai dry and on dry skin — any water at all stops the cleansing process and starts the melting process.” It’s suggested to place it in your hands and warm it up to “melt” the butter before applying it to your skin. As an added bonus, each Slaai cleanser comes with a Bamboo Booster — a fine powder made from bamboo and charcoal. You can mix a small amount in with your cleanser one to two times per week for a light exfoliation, just be sure to avoid the eye area. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 110 g poids net./ net wt. 3.88 oz. | Key Ingredient: Fruit and plant extracts

Drunk Elephant Ceramighty AF Eye Balm Sephora View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora As one of the newest product launches at Drunk Elephant, the Ceramighty Eye Balm serves the skin around the eye to absolute nourishment and hydration. This writer tried it out and was amazed at how moisturizing it was while still feeling lightweight on the skin. “Ceramighty is the thickest eye cream we have,” says Masterson. “It’s super nourishing and loaded with ingredients to strengthen and repair the skin barrier, especially for those who feel they can’t ever get enough moisture around the eye area and lids.” This formula locks in moisture for up to 24 hours per clinical trials, and isn’t sticky. It absorbs into your skin within minutes, restoring a sense of hydration and softness to the area. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 0.5 oz./ 15 mL | Key Ingredient: Ceramide blend

Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter 4.8 Drunk Elephant View On Sephora “OMG the miracle butter!” exclaims Masterson. “I’ve been using marula butter for four or five years now. Through getting burns, and scrapes, and irritated cuticles, I’ve used this butter. I used it on my mom when she fell and had to get stitches, and her scars healed so quickly the doctor was kind of blown away.” The Wonderwild Miracle Butter is a rich moisturizer for your most dehydrated and sensitive skin. “It’s 100 percent natural, loaded with soothing, anti-inflammatory plant oils, extracts and butters (it’s also a waterless formula, meaning it is incredibly concentrated),” says Masterson. When this product launched, she began slugging (covering your face in a jelly moisturizer like vaseline) with it. “When I grew up, my mom went to bed every night with petroleum jelly vaseline on her face, and feet, and hands, and it was such a mess,” says Masterson. “I do my smoothie at night, and coat my face and neck with [the butter]. When you put it on it feels like vaseline, but then you wake up and it’s gone and your skin is clearly plump, glowing, and nourished.” Plus most of the ingredients are sustainably sourced, and trade agreements are in place to support the farming communities they come from. This recent launch has the founder excited about its future. “It’s one of those products that as time goes on it’ll grow and people will find different uses for it,” she says. “I can’t sing its praises enough. It’s thick, but it’s so effective.” Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 2 oz./ 60 mL | Key Ingredient: Marula oil and butter

Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray View On Sephora View On Drunkelephant.com While Drunk Elephant is predominantly known for its skincare, this brand has popular hair products as well, like this tangle spray. “I developed it with Chris McMillan, my childhood friend who’s also a hairdresser,” says Masterson. This spray combines ingredients like fermented nut, fruit and teal oils with plant-based cleaning agents and amino acids to moisturize, smooth, and strengthen hair (to help detangle of course!). “Each ingredient in Wild Marula has a dual benefit, not only for hair, but also for the scalp,” says Masterson. “Wild Marula Tangle Spray is a superfine, weightless leave-in mist that helps restore natural movement and manageability, as well as shine, but doesn’t weigh hair down.” A little goes a long way with this spray, so mist it over your hair, and then comb through. It will help prevent damage, and also doubles as a heat protectant should you style it with hot tools after it dries. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 4.0 oz./ 120 mL | Key Ingredient: Fermented botanical oils These 13 Detanglers Will Help Your Comb Glide Seamlessly

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Drunkelephant.com It’s a wonderful sensation when you apply a nourishing conditioner and feel absolute silkiness rinsing it out. This formula is made without “silicones, harsh sulfates, essential oils, and fragrance,” so it’s just working to restore your scalp and hair health without all the gimmicks. “Hair is dead,” Masterson says. “So all we can hope for is to get it nourished and to absorb the moisture we’re trying to get into it.” The trick is to do this without stripping away natural oils, which a lot of the ingredients listed a moment ago, tend to do. “The scalp is no different than your skin and when it’s not balanced, it will overproduce oils,” Masterson says. That’s why your hair will get dirtier faster when you overwash it or wash it with the wrong ingredients. “We loaded Cocomino up with proteins, hydrating ingredients, plant oils and butters, for a medium-weight formula that rinses cleanly from hair and skin — a talent it owes in large part to it being silicone free,” she says. Of course, that trait is hard to come by. “Silicones in hair products are really tough to avoid, because they’re the industry wide shortcut to getting smoother, shinier hair,” says Masterson. “Unfortunately, they’re also insoluble in water and have a tendency to build up on the hair and scalp. So finding alternatives that accomplished those benefits wasn’t easy, but we love a challenge and think we’ve cracked the code to haircare formulas that don’t rely on them, but still smooth, boost shine and help strengthen the hair.” The marula butter formula gives you a beautiful shine and softness to your hair (even with curly and frizzy hair types) that will have you reaching for this bottle every time. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 8.0 oz./ 240 mL | Key Ingredient: Marula butter