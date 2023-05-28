Amazon Slashed the Price of This ‘Plush’ Mattress Topper by 80% for Memorial Day

“Our sleep quality has definitely improved”

May 28, 2023

If you’re looking for an affordable way to make your bed extra comfortable, you won’t want to miss this impressive bedding deal. 

As part of Amazon’s huge Memorial Day sale, the Drovan Mattress Topper is up to 80 percent off thanks to a coupon on top of the sale price. The mattress pad is stuffed with plush fiber fill and encased in a soft and breathable cover, so you won’t have to replace an old mattress to get a good night’s sleep this summer. 

The mattress topper has a deep pocket that fits a bed up to 21 inches deep, meaning you won’t have to struggle to fit onto your mattress. Even better, the pocket has all-around elastic to help it stay secure — even if you toss and turn while you sleep.  

Mattress Topper Queen Size

Amazon

Buy It! Drovan Queen Mattress Topper, $35.02 with coupon (orig. $179.90); amazon.com

The mattress pad is machine washable and dryer safe, so caring for it is a breeze. For the best results, the brand recommends using a low heat setting. And before you top your mattress with it, be sure to lay it out for a few hours to reach its full size. 

The mattress pad comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king. The price depends on the size, but every option is at least 77 percent off right now. The queen size is the standout deal, slashed to $35. 

More than 3,200 customers have given it a five-star rating in reviews, calling it “cool and comfortable” as well as “soft and plush” in reviews. One shopper raved, “It feels like I'm sleeping on a cloud.” And another shopper wrote, “I sleep so much better!”

Another shopper shared, “It keeps us cool at night,” and added: “Our sleep quality has definitely improved.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Drovan Mattress Topper while it’s on sale.

