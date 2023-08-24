A drone has captured incredible close-up footage of the eight people left stranded in a danging cable car in Pakistan.

The terrifying video, obtained by BBC News and shared on Wednesday, shows the group trapped in a cable car dangling 900 feet over a ravine in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

All eight people, including six children, were saved on Tuesday after a lengthy rescue operation, authorities in Pakistan said, per multiple outlets including the Associated Press, CNN and The New York Times.

In the video, the group can be seen clutching onto the insides of the cable car above a valley, which is near the city of Battagram.

The incident happened when one of the car’s cables snapped and left the group stranded in the air for around 14 hours, per CNN.

Osama Sharif, 15, who was among the group, called their rescue a miracle. “I saw a miraculous rescue happening with my own eyes," he told the Associated Press. “We suddenly felt a jolt. It all happened so suddenly that we thought all of us are going to die."

The group was on their way to school when the cable broke.

According to headmaster Ali Asghar Khan, who said the children are students at his government high school, via AFP, "the school is located in a mountainous area and there are no safe crossings, so it's common to use the chairlift.”

During the rescue operation, an army helicopter hovered above the dangling cable car and sent water and food to the passengers via a soldier who slid down a rope, as reported by The New York Times.

According to The Guardian, rescuers also used the one remaining working cable as a zip line to rescue three children after high winds affected rescue efforts with helicopters. The authorities were also forced to stop using helicopters when night fell.

Per CNN, video footage also appeared to show one child holding onto the end of a rope as they jumped from the cable car and were flown to safety.

Following the rescue, Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar wrote on Twitter, now known as X, that he was “proud” of everyone’s efforts.

“Relieved to know that Alhamdolillah all the kids have been successfully and safely rescued. Great team work by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people,” he shared in one tweet.

In a follow-up tweet he added, “In the heart of #Battagram, our heroes rose to the challenge. Our military, administration and local champions, hand in hand, defied danger to write a new chapter of valor. They rescued 8 young souls, proving once more the strength of our unity. Our nation's spirit shines brightest today. Proud of our heroes!”

