Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing — See Video

The driver was seriously injured in the crash, which happened along Highway 84 in Georgia last week

By
Published on May 31, 2023 05:56 PM

A Florida driver was taken to the hospital following a dramatic airborne crash along a Georgia highway last week.

The incident, which took place on May 24, was caught on a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy’s body cam when the officer was responding to a separate accident across Highway 84, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Footage from the crash showed the car traveling in the same lane as the tow truck, which was "sitting in the left lane of travel with its emergency lights activated attempting to recover a wrecked vehicle," according to an accident report that was obtained by PEOPLE.

The car then hit the back ramp of the truck and "vaulted" about 120 ft. into the air before hitting another car, per the report. It then traveled another 23 feet before finally coming to a rest.

A deputy was struck by debris and suffered minor injuries after the car made impact with the other vehicle, according to the accident report.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Tallahassee, survived the crash and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta with serious injuries, a spokesperson for the Georgia DPS public information office told PEOPLE

The driver of the third car was not injured in the accident, per the report.

Investigators have not said if the woman will face any charges, according to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comments about the crash.

