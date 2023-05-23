Driver Arrested, Identified After Crashing U-Haul Truck into Security Barrier Near White House

A Nazi flag was found at the crash scene and the 19-year-old suspect from Missouri now faces several charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, VP or a family member

By
Updated on May 23, 2023 11:06 AM

A driver who crashed a U-Haul truck into White House security barriers on Monday night has been arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.

The 19-year-old suspect, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken into custody to face several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, according to the United States Park Police.

According to NBC News, the suspect was quickly detained by Secret Service officers after making threatening statements involving the White House.

No weapons or explosives were found, but a Nazi flag was removed from the scene of the crash, which occurred on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street, shortly before 10 p.m.

White House State Dinner with Chinese President
White House.


"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," the U.S. Park Police said in a release obtained by NBC4 Washington.

RELATED: Toddler Squeezes Through White House Fence Prompting Secret Service Response

President Joe Biden, holding a Beau Biden Foundation hat, leaving the White House to go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden was at the White House meeting with House speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt limit earlier on Monday evening, but it is unclear where he was when the incident occurred.

A video posted to Twitter shows the moment the truck rammed the barricades.

In a statement obtained by CBS station WUSA 9 from the Secret Service, the agency said it is now investigating the incident.

