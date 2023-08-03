Drexel University Basketball Player Terrence Butler Found Dead in His On-Campus Apartment

Friends and family remember Butler as "a friend to many" and very "family-oriented"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 12:59PM EDT
Drexel Student Athlete Terrence Butler Dies in On-Campus Apartment, School Says
Photo:

Drexel University Athletics; AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Drexel University community is mourning the loss of basketball player Terrence Butler on Thursday.

Butler, a forward on the school's basketball team, passed away in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday, the university announced in a statement from President John Fry.

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends and teammates," the statement continued. "In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community."

Drexel Student Athlete Terrence Butler Dies in On-Campus Apartment, School Says

Drexel University Athletics 

Information about his cause of death has not been made available.

He is survived by his parents and two sisters, according to ABC Philadelphia.

Mark Witalec, an employee at Drexel, told the outlet, "Beautiful guy had a nice family. Everybody knew him, everybody on campus knew who he was, and he would treat everybody just the same. You know what I mean, good guy, family-oriented," 

Butler was set to begin his junior year at Drexel's College of Engineering before his death. According to the school's website, he was selected as a freshman and sophomore to the Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in the Coastal Athletic Conference.

Drexel Student Athlete Terrence Butler Dies in On-Campus Apartment, School Says

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Drexel University has made mental health and counseling resources available to its' students as the community mourns Butler.

Prior to Drexel, he played basketball at Bishop McNamara High School in Maryland. His former high school team released a statement on Twitter (now known as X) remembering Butler.

"Our coaching staff and school community express our sincere condolences to the Butler family, Class of ‘21. Please keep the entire Butler family in your prayers," the high school shared on X.

