The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Reveals His Alcohol Addiction, Embraces His Flaws in New Song

Andrew "Drew" Taggart is getting candid with fans about his habits.

The Chainsmokers musician, 33, shared a video of him playing the piano to the group's latest single with bludnymph, "Self Destruction Mode" — and explained its significance in the caption:

"I've struggled with drinking throughout my career as it's an addiction that’s woven into the environment we exist in," Taggart wrote.

"This guilt of not being good enough or not being better ironically sends me into a spiral that restarts my bad habit cycle," he continued.

"This song isn't a cry for help but more of an embrace or celebration of all that I am."

Concluding the post, he wrote, "I know that I'm flawed. I know that I am great and so are you. Never forget it."

"Self Destruction Mode" — released earlier this month — appeared to delve deeper into Taggart's personal struggles, shedding light on a topic previously unaddressed with his fans.

The lyrics include a string of haunting words, “I woke up in self-destruction mode / I press go and I do it again / I love my sins, they’re all I know / We got closer than all of my friends.”

The song comes after a few romantic up-and-downs for the musician, who split from DJ Chantel Jeffries in 2021 and model Eve Jobs earlier this year. He spent time with Selena Gomez after the two were spotted at a bowling alley.

Soon after, Gomez addressed the rumors by posting a black-and-white image in a since-deleted Instagram Story (captured by Pop Base) with the caption, "I like being alone too much."

Last month, Taggart was seen holding hands with model Marianne Fonseca in Miami.



Taggart first catapulted into the spotlight when he joined forces with Alex Pall in 2012 to form The Chainsmokers.

The team gained recognition through their remixes of popular tracks — “Paris,” “Closer,” “All We Know,” and “Beach House,” carving out countless masterpieces before winning a Grammy Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards.

