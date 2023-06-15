The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Reveals His Alcohol Addiction, Embraces His Flaws in New Song

The singer opened up about his relationship with alcohol while promoting The Chainsmokers' new song with bludnymph, 'Self-Destruction Mode'

By Michael Lee Simpson
Updated on June 15, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Drew Taggart and Alex Pall attend A Conversation With The Chainsmokers at The GRAMMY Museum on October 10, 2022
Drew Taggart. Photo:

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Andrew "Drew" Taggart is getting candid with fans about his habits.

The Chainsmokers musician, 33, shared a video of him playing the piano to the group's latest single with bludnymph, "Self Destruction Mode" — and explained its significance in the caption:

"I've struggled with drinking throughout my career as it's an addiction that’s woven into the environment we exist in," Taggart wrote.

"This guilt of not being good enough or not being better ironically sends me into a spiral that restarts my bad habit cycle," he continued.

"This song isn't a cry for help but more of an embrace or celebration of all that I am."

Concluding the post, he wrote, "I know that I'm flawed. I know that I am great and so are you. Never forget it."

"Self Destruction Mode" — released earlier this month — appeared to delve deeper into Taggart's personal struggles, shedding light on a topic previously unaddressed with his fans.

The lyrics include a string of haunting words, “I woke up in self-destruction mode / I press go and I do it again / I love my sins, they’re all I know / We got closer than all of my friends.”

The song comes after a few romantic up-and-downs for the musician, who split from DJ Chantel Jeffries in 2021 and model Eve Jobs earlier this year. He spent time with Selena Gomez after the two were spotted at a bowling alley.

Soon after, Gomez addressed the rumors by posting a black-and-white image in a since-deleted Instagram Story (captured by Pop Base) with the caption, "I like being alone too much." 

Last month, Taggart was seen holding hands with model Marianne Fonseca in Miami.

Taggart first catapulted into the spotlight when he joined forces with Alex Pall in 2012 to form The Chainsmokers.

The team gained recognition through their remixes of popular tracks — “Paris,” “Closer,” “All We Know,” and “Beach House,” carving out countless masterpieces before winning a Grammy Award, seven Billboard Music Awards,  two American Music Awards, and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Related Articles
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Drew Taggart is seen on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)
The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Holds Hands with Model Marianne Fonseca in Miami
The Weeknd's Dating History
The Weeknd’s Dating History: From Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez
Who Is Doja Cat's Rumored Boyfriend? All About J Cyrus
Who Is Doja Cat's Rumored Boyfriend? All About J.Cyrus
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews
Who Is Terry Crews' Wife? All About Rebecca King-Crews
Elle Fanning is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival
Elle Fanning Dolls Up in France Ahead of Cannes Film Festival, Plus Jessica Chastain, JoJo Siwa and More
Ava Phillippe poses as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store
Ava Phillippe Strikes a Pose at an Event in L.A., Plus Kate Middleton, Michael Douglas and More
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Still Out Here Looking' for Her 'Crush': 'He Doesn't Even Exist'
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party
Mariska Hargitay Has a Date in N.Y.C., Plus Hailee Steinfeld, the Latest from Cannes and More
Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her Swimsuit Issue Cover in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Garner, Mel Brooks and More
Natalie Portman SQUARE
Natalie Portman Wows at Cannes, Plus Angelina Jolie in N.Y.C., Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker and More
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Granger Smith Reveals He's Leaving Country Music to Focus on Ministry: 'A New Direction for My Life'
Granger Smith Is Leaving Country Music to Focus on Ministry: 'A New Direction for My Life' (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore, Julia Roberts, Rob Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Ruston Kelly (2023)
Ruston Kelly Says New Album 'The Weakness' Is Him 'Sifting Through' a Series of Major Life Upheavals (Exclusive)