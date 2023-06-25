RHOA's Drew Sidora Teases 'Spicy' Role in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's Marriage Hall Pass Film (Exclusive)

Drew Sidora is booked, busy and unafraid to push some boundaries.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has a new role in The Pass, an upcoming film castmate Kandi Burruss is producing with her husband Todd Tucker. The movie tells a fictionalized story inspired by the trend of couples who give each other a "hall pass" to explore extramarital relationships outside their vows.

Describing her role as “spicy” and “challenging,” Sidora says fans will learn more this season of RHOA. “It’s definitely very juicy, very juicy,” she adds.

The singer and actress — who filed for divorce from Ralph Pittman in early March — been focusing on work as she adjusts to the single life without her now-ex-husband of nearly nine years.

Taking life “one day at a time” by focusing on family (Sidora is mom to 11-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship and shares son Machai, 8, and daughter Aniya, 5, with Pittman) and growing her career is “really the only thing I can do” during a trying time, Sidora tells PEOPLE.

“It's still kind of unreal for me,” Sidora tells PEOPLE, “but just focusing on work has been good for me. I just finished my fifth movie this year. At the same time as difficult and challenging as it is, God is definitely knowing what to do and keeping me busy and just showing me blessings and things and reasons to celebrate.”

She adds, “My kids keep me busy, and I find myself really being strong for them. Because I don't want them to come out of this, I guess tainted or affected negatively. So just trying to keep some level of normalcy for them, and that's been a great distraction for me as well. Just making sure that I'm pouring everything I have into them during this time.”



Back in February, Tucker, 49, celebrated working on The Pass alongside Burruss, 47.

“It was a great experience producing my first film ‘The PASS.’ Thank you to my beautiful wife and our dope cast and crew for helping me make my vision come to life,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple on the red carpet. “‘The PASS,’ could you give your mate a PASS. 24 hours No questions asked?”

The "No Scrubs" writer, 47, supported her husband in the comments, gushing, “You’re brilliant babe! I’m so proud of you.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

