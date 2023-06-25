RHOA's Drew Sidora Teases 'Spicy' Role in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's Marriage Hall Pass Film (Exclusive)

"It's definitely very juicy, very juicy," the singer and actress exclusively tells PEOPLE

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. He has been working at the brand since 2016, and is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 08:00PM EDT
Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora
Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic; Arnold Turner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Drew Sidora is booked, busy and unafraid to push some boundaries.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has a new role in The Pass, an upcoming film castmate Kandi Burruss is producing with her husband Todd Tucker. The movie tells a fictionalized story inspired by the trend of couples who give each other a "hall pass" to explore extramarital relationships outside their vows.

Describing her role as “spicy” and “challenging,” Sidora says fans will learn more this season of RHOA. “It’s definitely very juicy, very juicy,” she adds. 

Drew Sidora
AB+DM/Bravo

The singer and actress — who filed for divorce from Ralph Pittman in early March — been focusing on work as she adjusts to the single life without her now-ex-husband of nearly nine years. 

Taking life “one day at a time” by focusing on family (Sidora is mom to 11-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship and shares son Machai, 8, and daughter Aniya, 5, with Pittman) and growing her career is “really the only thing I can do” during a trying time, Sidora tells PEOPLE.

Drew Sidora
Drew Sidora/instagram

“It's still kind of unreal for me,” Sidora tells PEOPLE, “but just focusing on work has been good for me. I just finished my fifth movie this year. At the same time as difficult and challenging as it is, God is definitely knowing what to do and keeping me busy and just showing me blessings and things and reasons to celebrate.”

She adds, “My kids keep me busy, and I find myself really being strong for them. Because I don't want them to come out of this, I guess tainted or affected negatively. So just trying to keep some level of normalcy for them, and that's been a great distraction for me as well. Just making sure that I'm pouring everything I have into them during this time.”

Back in February, Tucker, 49, celebrated working on The Pass alongside Burruss, 47. 

“It was a great experience producing my first film ‘The PASS.’ Thank you to my beautiful wife and our dope cast and crew for helping me make my vision come to life,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple on the red carpet. “‘The PASS,’ could you give your mate a PASS. 24 hours No questions asked?” 

The "No Scrubs" writer, 47, supported her husband in the comments, gushing, “You’re brilliant babe! I’m so proud of you.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Kroy Biermann Opens Up on 'Journey of Self Discovery' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce.
Kroy Biermann Opens Up About 'Journey of Self-Improvement' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Ralph Pittman Apologizes for His 'Part' in Drew Sidora Split, Is 'Optimistic for Brighter Days Ahead' (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' 's Drew Sidora Is 'Hopeful' Ex Can Be a 'Great Co-Parenting Partner' After Divorce (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards arrive at the "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 3 premiere party at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on October 21, 2012
Kyle Richards Reunites with Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Karaoke Night Ahead of Niece’s Wedding
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Admits She 'Can't Even Get out of the Bed' Some Days amid Divorce (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak Is Making Moves, Seemingly Back to Reality TV, amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kim Zolciak Is 'Making Moves' — Seemingly Back to Reality TV — amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora on Her 'Breaking Point' with Ex Ralph and Holding Out Hope for an 'Amicable Divorce' (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Is Focused on 'Being Strong' for Her Kids Despite 'Pain' of Split (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Miranda Cosgrove Recalls Embarrassing Moment from OG 'iCarly' Where Her Bra Insert Fell Out During Filming (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Gino Reveals Fears About Jasmine's 'Temper' as She Sobs and Slams His Manhood over Prenup
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Charity Lawson
New Bachelorette Charity Lawson Says Getting Engaged Wasn't the 'End All, Be All' of Her Season (Exclusive)
Harold from Match Me Abroad, the second a photo of Harold with his date Michaela
'Match Me Abroad': Harold Gets a Kiss After Showing His Date 'the Most Private Thing I Have' (Exclusive)
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party
Teresa Giudice Says Her Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Solid: Dancing 'Is the Only Time We're Doin' Any Shaking'
tamra judge and Shannon Beador
'RHOC': Tamra Explains Why She Exploded at Shannon in F-Bomb-Laden Yacht Bust Up
And Just Like That
Karen Pittman Says 'And Just Like That...' Nailed the 'Awkwardness' of a Woman Leaving a Long-Term Relationship (Exclusive)
Bryan Cranston, Ariana Madix
Bryan Cranston Does Incredible Impression of 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix on 'WWHL' — Watch!