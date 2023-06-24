'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Admits She 'Can't Even Get out of the Bed' Some Days amid Divorce (Exclusive)

Drew Sidora is trying to move on — but some moments are harder than others

The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about she’s been navigating life after filing for divorce from Ralph Pittman, her husband of nearly nine years.

“Well, it's one day at a time,” admits the "Already Know" singer. “Some days are good. I'm in a good place. I'm able to laugh, able to accomplish my day. And other days I just can't even get out of the bed really. And it's just one of those times. And I'm learning to just be present and take it how it comes.”

The singer and actress adds, “And if I'm having a rough day, I just kind of take my moment and try to process it all and just emotionally heal. That's really the only thing I can do.”

Though the process is “still kind of unreal,” the Step Up star says it’s been helpful to focus on her career and on what's coming up for her next.

“I just finished my fifth movie this year,” Sidora explained. “At the same time as difficult and challenging as it is, God is definitely knowing what to do and keeping me busy and just showing me blessings and things and reasons to celebrate."

Pittman confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on March 1 that the couple had split.

"Love is a beautiful thing," he wrote at the time. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

Sidora issued in her own statement, "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love. Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly. In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

Drew Sidora/instagram

A few days later, Sidora lodged an explosive set of allegations against her estranged partner, including claims he was a "serial cheater and adulterer" who abused her both mentally and financially and even got "physically aggressive" with her at one point.

Among her claims, Sidora alleged that Pittman committed "repeated uncondoned adultery during the marriage" and even "allowed his multiple paramours to have direct contact" with her so that they could "flaunt" their relationships with him.



Drew Sidora/Instagram

On Friday, Pittman issued a statement to PEOPLE in response to his ex's comments about hitting her "breaking point" in the marriage.

"I love my wife with all my heart," he said. "It is no secret that marriage is a challenging journey, one that is not for the faint of heart. My family means the world to me and I've dedicated myself to providing support, encouragement and acting as a pillar of strength for my wife and children."

The statement continued, "Although we know the real reason that ultimately led to my request for divorce, I'm taking this time to be more introspective and working to become the best version of myself. I stand by my response to the petition however I sincerely apologize for my part in the deterioration of our relationship. As seasons change, I'm hopeful and optimistic for brighter days ahead."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

