Drew Sidora on Her 'Breaking Point' with Ex Ralph and Holding Out Hope for an 'Amicable Divorce' (Exclusive)

"Of course I was forever, but it was like [there was] nothing else left for me to hold onto because the behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped," the reality star tells PEOPLE of her ex-husband, Ralph Pittman

Published on June 22, 2023 06:32PM EDT
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty, Paras Griffin/Getty

Drew Sidora is reflecting on the end of her marriage to Ralph Pittman and what lies ahead for them.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opens up about her divorce filing from her ex-husband and the moment she knew there was no going back. 

“Well everything in the petition I obviously stand by and it was just a culmination of things that should not happen in a marriage,” Sidora, 38, explains. “And I think the inability to own it, the inability to apologize, the inability to work through it, the inability to care about my emotional state and wanting to work and heal that, was very challenging.”

In March, Sidora lodged an explosive set of allegations against her estranged partner, including claims he was a "serial cheater and adulterer" who abused her both mentally and financially and even got "physically aggressive" with her at one point. (A rep for Pittman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Sidora's claims at the time.)

Drew Sidora
SplashNews.com

According to Sidora, things reached a “boiling point” when some of their marital issues “started to happen on camera” and she began to feel “embarrassment on top of what we were dealing with behind closed doors.”

“[It was] definitely the breaking point and enough is enough,” she confesses. “And I didn't see that coming. Of course I was forever, but it was like [there was] nothing else left for me to hold onto because the behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped. It was just too much.”

RHOA Star Drew Sidora
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Despite the nature of her allegations, the Step Up actress reveals she is “hopeful for an amicable divorce.”

“I'm hoping for a great co-parenting partner. I'm hoping for us to come out of this and be able to be friends and be respectful,” she continues. “I'm hoping for my kids to be happy and just to really see what life has for me on the other side of all this. It's hard to imagine right now, but I would love to just be completely whole moving forward.”

When news of their separation broke Pittman released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about the end of his marriage.

"Love is a beautiful thing," he wrote at the time. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

Sidora later shared her own statement with PEOPLE. "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love," she said. "Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly. In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

