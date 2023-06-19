Drew Scott Celebrates an Early Father's Day with Present from His 'Picasso' Son

Drew Scott celebrated Father's Day with his son a little early this year.

The Property Brothers star, 45, celebrated the day with wife Linda Phan, 38, and son Parker, 13 months, in a photo posted to his Instagram. Sharing a photo of his son's artwork, the reality TV star praised his offspring's art skills.

"Early #FathersDay present from Picasso Parker! 🧑‍🎨," he captioned the photo.

In a snippet of a special Father's Day interview on their website shared with PEOPLE, the HGTV star talked about some of the challenges he's faced in his first year of parenting, explaining he and Linda found the "early stages" difficult.

"I was back in school finishing my Executive MBA and I had to fly out to Boston two months after Parker was born for two weeks," he recalled. "The early stages of being born is a tough time to leave a parent solo."

"[Linda] was good at letting me know what she needed to tackle everything, but after doing that it made me understand how easy it could be to just let Linda take the reins on everything Parker — I'm at work all day and she's with him, so it's easy for me to forget that I'm a parent here too and I have certain responsibilities," he shared.



Last month, Scott commemorated his son's first birthday with a video montage of various clips from Parker's first year of life, set to the song "Never Grow Up" by Taylor Swift.



The little one's first birthday also coincided with the couple's 5th wedding anniversary.

"I can't believe our little guy is already 1 year old! Happy birthday Parky ❤️," he captioned the Instagram Reel.

