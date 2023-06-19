Drew Scott Celebrates an Early Father's Day with Present from His 'Picasso' Son

The TV personality posted a sweet present that his son Parker gifted him in honor of Father's Day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hannah Sacks
Published on June 19, 2023 10:28PM EDT
Drew Scott and his son Parker
Photo: Drew Scott/Instagram

Drew Scott celebrated Father's Day with his son a little early this year.

The Property Brothers star, 45, celebrated the day with wife Linda Phan, 38, and son Parker, 13 months, in a photo posted to his Instagram. Sharing a photo of his son's artwork, the reality TV star praised his offspring's art skills.

"Early #FathersDay present from Picasso Parker! 🧑‍🎨," he captioned the photo.

In a snippet of a special Father's Day interview on their website shared with PEOPLE, the HGTV star talked about some of the challenges he's faced in his first year of parenting, explaining he and Linda found the "early stages" difficult.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was back in school finishing my Executive MBA and I had to fly out to Boston two months after Parker was born for two weeks," he recalled. "The early stages of being born is a tough time to leave a parent solo."

"[Linda] was good at letting me know what she needed to tackle everything, but after doing that it made me understand how easy it could be to just let Linda take the reins on everything Parker — I'm at work all day and she's with him, so it's easy for me to forget that I'm a parent here too and I have certain responsibilities," he shared.

Last month, Scott commemorated his son's first birthday with a video montage of various clips from Parker's first year of life, set to the song "Never Grow Up" by Taylor Swift.

The little one's first birthday also coincided with the couple's 5th wedding anniversary.

"I can't believe our little guy is already 1 year old! Happy birthday Parky ❤️," he captioned the Instagram Reel.

Related Articles
Drew and Jonathan Scott Get Candid About Parenting Challenges Ahead of Father's Day
Drew and Jonathan Scott Get Candid About Parenting Challenges Ahead of Father's Day (Exclusive)
drew scott and son parker
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's 'Wonder-Filled Trip Around the Sun' as He Turns 1
John Stamos Says Wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos Has Made His Dreams Come True: âI Am So Grateful for Youâ
John Stamos' Wife Caitlin Celebrates 'His Best Role' as Dad to Son Billy on Father's Day
John Mulaney Celebrates Father's Day With Olivia Munn and Son Malcolm
John Mulaney Celebrates Father's Day with Olivia Munn and Son Malcolm: 'I'm a Lucky Guy'
Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Jonathan Scott as Her Kids' Stepdad on Father's Day
Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Jonathan Scott as Her Kids' Stepdad on Father's Day: 'Blessed'
of joe-jonas-sophie-turner-baby-bump-13555a25df8e4d44b214d86ff0763237.jpg and justin-timberlake-jessica-biel-kids-031556fee04746d49706b7c4b03457b1.jpg
Boy Band Members Who Are Now Fathers
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Tribute to Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Lopez Shows Her Love for Ben Affleck with 'Daddy Appreciation Post' on Father's Day
Tarek El Moussa Father's Day
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates 'Extra Special' Father's Day Outing with All Three of His Kids
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott Admits It 'Would Hurt' When Zooey Deschanel's Kids Told Others 'That's Not My Daddy'
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Drew Scott Says Son 'Loves Nature' as Family Plans on Giving Back for His First Birthday (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa family
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's 26th Birthday with Throwback Pics: 'We Love You'
Drew Scott Linda Phan portraits
Drew Scott Talks About Living in a 'Lovely Mess' with Wife Linda and Son Parker, 10 Months
Drew Scott Father's Day Instagram Post
Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'
Drew Scott Linda Phan portraits
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Laugh at Heart-Shaped Blowout Stain Left by Baby Parker: 'Arsty Fartsy'
Olivia Wilde Mother's Day
How Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2023
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids