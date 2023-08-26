Drew Carey Pays Tribute to Predecessor Bob Barker: 'I Will Carry His Memory in My Heart Forever'

Drew Carey is remembering his good friend and "The Price Is Right" predecessor Bob Barker.

The comedian, 65, posted a touching tribute to Barker following the news that the beloved TV personality and game show host has died at age 99.

"Very sad day for The Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," Carey — who stepped into Barker's shoes as host of the long-running CBS game show in 2007 — wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) Saturday.

"There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever," Carey wrote, adding the hashtag #RIPBobBarker.



He concluded his tribute with a simple, "We love you ❤️."

On Saturday, Barker's former publicist Roger Neal announced on behalf of Barker's girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, that the TV star died of natural causes in his longtime Hollywood Hills, California, home this week.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," Neal said in a statement.

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," Burnet added in her own statement. "We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed.”

Drew Carey followed in Bob Barker's shoes as host of 'The Price Is Right.'. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

Barker served as the host of The Price Is Right for 35 years before announcing his retirement at the age of 87. His final episode on the show was in 2007, at which point Carey took over as host.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carey also retweeted a tribute posted by actor Adam Sandler, whom Barker famously filmed alongside for the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore. Sandler, 56, shared a series of photos of the pair together, along with some touching — and light-hearted — reflections on his friendship with Barker.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with," Sandler wrote on X. "Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me."

The Big Daddy star said Barker will be missed by everyone who knew him. "Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" he concluded his message.

Barker kicked off his television career in 1956 as host of Truth or Consequences, a role he filled for 18 years. He began hosting The Price Is Right in 1972, helping to turn the show into an overnight hit. Fans would gather for hours outside the show's Los Angeles studio just to hear Barker say his iconic phrase, "And the actual retail price is …"

When Barker retired, he expressed reluctance to leave the show that had been his home for more than three decades and had made him a TV legend. "I have thought every year for the last 10 or 15 years that maybe I should quit, and then I think, 'No, I'll do it for another year,'" he told Entertainment Weekly in 2007. "I regret that I'm quitting now.'"

Barker is survived by his half-brother Kent Valandra and half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, as well as a half-niece, Vickie Valandra Kelly.