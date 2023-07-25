Drew Barrymore to Host the 74th National Book Awards, Oprah Winfrey to Deliver Remarks

“It is an absolute honor to have Ms. Barrymore and Ms. Winfrey on one stage to celebrate the power of exceptional literature,” the National Book Foundation says

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Published on July 25, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Drew Barrymore, Oprah Winfrey
Photo:

CBS Media Ventures/Ben Watts, Oprah Daily/Ruven Afanador

Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey are helping to honor some of the year's best writing.

Barrymore will host the 74th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner, the National Book Foundation announced on July 25. Special guest Winfrey will deliver remarks at the ceremony. 

“Throughout their careers, Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey have each demonstrated their enduring belief that books have the power to change readers’ lives—by opening doors, sparking conversations, and building community,” the foundation's Chair of the Board of Directors David Steinberger says in a statement. “This belief echoes the mission of the National Book Foundation to ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture.”

Established in 1950, the National Book Awards is one of the United States' most prestigious literary honors. Presented by the National Book Foundation, the prize annually recognizes outstanding writing across fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature. Previous winners of the award are now mainstays in the American literary canon, including Ralph Ellison and Louise Erdrich.

The awards ceremony has also featured an array of celebrity hosts, including Nick Offerman and Padma Lakshmi, throughout the years. 

Drew Barrymore headshot
Drew Barrymore will host the 74th Annual National Book Awards.

CBS Media Ventures/Ben Watts

Barrymore—deemed a "voracious reader" and "champion for authentic storytelling" by the foundation—is widely known for her extensive career as an actress, producer and entrepreneur. Recent projects include the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet, which she produced and starred in, and The Drew Barrymore Show, which has been renewed for a fourth season. She is the author of memoirs Little Girl Lost and Wildflower and the lifestyle book Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life, co-written with Pilar Valdes. In 2021, Barrymore launched her magazine Drew, a lifestyle publication dedicated to “people, places, products and ideas that shine,” states its website.

Winfrey is also a principal figure in the literary world. The esteemed multimedia personality and philanthropist founded Oprah’s Book Club in 1996, which has since featured over 100 selections by authors ranging from Colson Whitehead to Michelle Obama. Her work for education, including donations towards the Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program at Morehouse College and initiatives for academically gifted students, have furthered a mission toward accessible learning. Winfrey was also awarded the 50th Anniversary Gold Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters at the 1999 National Book Awards ceremony. The foundation states that Winfrey’s book club, along with her magazine and roles in book-to-screen adaptations, have been “instrumental” in reaching a wide audience of readers. 

Oprah Winfrey headshot
Oprah Winfrey was awarded the 50th Anniversary Gold Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters in 1999.

Oprah Daily/Ruven Afanador

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“It is an absolute honor to have Ms. Barrymore and Ms. Winfrey on one stage to celebrate the power of exceptional literature,” the National Book Foundation says.

The National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner will take place on November 15 in New York.

Related Articles
Oprah
Oprah Winfrey Snacked on a Charcuterie Board in a $425 Jumpsuit, but You Can Replicate the Look Starting at $32
Trevor Noah, Into the Uncut Grass book cover
See the Cover of Trevor Noah’s Upcoming “Moving Modern Fable” (Exclusive)
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Ben McKenzie new book Easy Money
Ben McKenzie’s New Book Takes Aim at Cryptocurrency ‘Scam’
A Texas veteran-turned-author became an overnight bestseller thanks to a generous stranger who shared his story on TikTok
Texas Author Reunites with TikToker Who Made Him Overnight Bestseller: ‘It Brightened Up My Life’
Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later
Overdue Library Book Checked Out in 1904 Returned to Massachusetts Library After 119 Years
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Hits Notable Milestone — 200 Million Books Sent to Children (So Far!)
Britney Spears, The Woman In Me Book Cover
Everything to Know About Britney Spears’ New Memoir
Michelle Obama presents the Social Justice Impact Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards
Michelle Obama Gets First Emmy Nomination for Her Candid Netflix Special with Oprah
Czech Writer Milan Kundera poses during a portrait session on August 2,1984 in Paris,France.
Milan Kundera, Author of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’ Dead at 94
Nicole Avant book cover
Nicole Avant Reveals Cover for Book on Grief and Forgiveness 19 Months After Mom Jacqueline’s Murder (Exclusive)
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023
Elizabeth Olsen Is ‘Grateful’ for Husband Robbie Arnett’s Humor: ‘Makes Me Laugh Every Day’ (Exclusive)
Shawn Warner, Texas Man Becomes Best-Selling Author
Texas Author Becomes Overnight Bestseller After Video of Him Trying to Sell His Books at a Store Goes Viral
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023
How Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett’s Experiences with Anxiety Inspired Their Kids’ Book (Exclusive)
Oprah Hikes 2 Miles During NOLA Essence Fest: 'Walkin' Off Some of That Gumbo
Oprah Winfrey Shares Video of Her 2-Mile Hike After ESSENCE Fest: 'Walkin' Off Some of That Gumbo'
Liz Moody
Wellness Expert Liz Moody Has a New Book Coming Out in October: ‘100 Ways to Change Your Life’ (Exclusive)