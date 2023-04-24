Drew Barrymore Shares Her 6 Favorite Products for Living More Sustainably, Starting at $7

At this point, Drew Barrymore is so much of a multi-hyphenate that her credentials practically fall off the page. She's an actor, producer, product entrepreneur (hi, Flower Beauty, Flower Home, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, and Barrymore Wines), and an Emmy-nominated talk show host, among other notable achievements. And if those aren't enough, she recently took on the role as Global Brand and Sustainability Advocate for sustainable home product brand, Grove Collaborative.

"I actually was a Grove customer before they approached me" Barrymore says in a video with Fast Company. While she wasn't always as eco-conscious as someone like her close friend Cameron Diaz, she's since gained a deep desire to change her lifestyle in a way that reduces her carbon footprint. "I saw the way I was living. I saw all the plastic. I saw the consumption. I saw the waste. I saw the chemicals. I just started seeing everything — even the way I was eating. I am looking for solutions. I have children now. I want to be a better person... I think things do gain momentum and they mean something, like when you can't extinguish the fire that burns within, that's a telltale sign that there is passion and investment. And it just sort of took on this beautiful rolling rock where it just gained all this steam and momentum." As such, Barrymore's role within the brand is a far cry from just stamping a celebrity name on some products — she talks the talk and walks the walk.

In the spirit of Earth Month, PEOPLE sat down with Barrymore to learn which products she uses for conscious spring-cleaning and subscribing to a sustainable lifestyle. From her favorite Grove picks to chic Etsy finds, shop her favorites below.

