Shopping Drew Barrymore Shares Her 6 Favorite Products for Living More Sustainably, Starting at $7 We sat down with the star following her new role with Grove Collaborative Getty Images/Yumbox At this point, Drew Barrymore is so much of a multi-hyphenate that her credentials practically fall off the page. She's an actor, producer, product entrepreneur (hi, Flower Beauty, Flower Home, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, and Barrymore Wines), and an Emmy-nominated talk show host, among other notable achievements. And if those aren't enough, she recently took on the role as Global Brand and Sustainability Advocate for sustainable home product brand, Grove Collaborative. "I actually was a Grove customer before they approached me" Barrymore says in a video with Fast Company. While she wasn't always as eco-conscious as someone like her close friend Cameron Diaz, she's since gained a deep desire to change her lifestyle in a way that reduces her carbon footprint. "I saw the way I was living. I saw all the plastic. I saw the consumption. I saw the waste. I saw the chemicals. I just started seeing everything — even the way I was eating. I am looking for solutions. I have children now. I want to be a better person... I think things do gain momentum and they mean something, like when you can't extinguish the fire that burns within, that's a telltale sign that there is passion and investment. And it just sort of took on this beautiful rolling rock where it just gained all this steam and momentum." As such, Barrymore's role within the brand is a far cry from just stamping a celebrity name on some products — she talks the talk and walks the walk. In the spirit of Earth Month, PEOPLE sat down with Barrymore to learn which products she uses for conscious spring-cleaning and subscribing to a sustainable lifestyle. From her favorite Grove picks to chic Etsy finds, shop her favorites below. Grove Co. Swedish Dishcloths - Fresh Horizons Grove Co. View On Grove.co Paper towels are so out — enter these chic cloths that can be reused time and time again (with pretty prints and patterns to boot — Barrymore even calls them a "piece of art"). "They're amazing," Barrymore tells PEOPLE. "They wipe everything clean and then I throw mine — I don't even know if you're supposed to do this — but I throw mine in the dishwasher and they come out perfect every time." (Editor's note: the brand does, in fact, say dishwashing these cloths are A-OK.) Price at time of publish: $9.99 KimHauCeramics Rustic Soap Dish with Strainer for Bathroom Sink Etsy View On Etsy Consider this soap dish your new favorite bathroom accessory that's not only functional and hygienic, but adds some nice curb appeal to your counter, too. "I am obsessed with this..." Barrymore tells us. "It's a soap or a sponge holder, but it has a little nozzle, and it's like a dark clay, and so it drips into the sink and doesn't keep it filled up with water." Price at time of publish: $45 Yumbox Presto Leakproof Stainless Steel Bento Box Yumbox View On Amazon Barrymore tells us that she uses these bento boxes every day for lunch prep, especially because she can avoid using plastic takeout containers and keep the food compartmentalized. "This one doesn't leak and it's flat. It's not so cumbersome... I love it." Price at time of publish: $45.99 Grove Co. Candle - Fresh Horizons Grove Co. View On Grove.co Candles may not be the first product you think about when you consider sustainable products, but candles can actually have a negative environmental impact. A commonly used ingredient is paraffin wax, which is derived from petroleum, coal, and oil shale; a 2012 study found it to be far less sustainable than beeswax (both in terms of how it is produced and how it burns/is broken down), as well as the fact that it may release potentially dangerous toxins into the air. Thankfully, there are plenty of plant-based candles you can burn consciously, like Barrymore's own blend with Grove Collaborative, Fresh Horizons. "I thought the candles came out really well. And I'm such a candle fanatic right now," she tells PEOPLE. Orchid and frangipani (also known as plumeri — a flowering tree from the Neotropical region) come together in this candle to create an exotic scent that transports you to a tropical island. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Mobilevison Bamboo Storage Bins for Pantry & Kitchen Etsy View On Etsy "I just got these bamboo bins for my pantry and they're not the plastic, because that's driving me crazy... I'm obsessed with them. I love them so much," Barrymore shares. You can stack the set and use them in your pantry, bathroom, kitchen, kids' playroom... wherever you need some easily accessible storage sans plastic. Price at time of publish: $38.95 Method Compostable Food Wrap Method. Barrymore likes using this wrap to keep her food, along with reusable storage bags, which she admits took a bit to figure out how to properly clean. "I put them in the dishwasher. What I figured out — because at first, I was like, I'm never going to be able to make this work — [is to] line them up in a row and then they come out perfectly." Price at time of publish: $6.49