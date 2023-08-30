Drew Barrymore Shows Off Unique Kitchen 1 Year After Destroying It with a Hammer in Viral Video

Drew Barrymore is taking fans behind the scenes of her recent kitchen renovation.

In the Fall 2023 issue of her lifestyle magazine Drew, the talk show host, 48, recounted the process of transforming the room into what she described as her "take on the anti-white, modern kitchen." She also shared photos of the stunning results — a cozy, unpretentious kitchen that captures the old-world charm of Italy.

The remodel process kicked off with the actress gutting the space. Fans will likely recall Barrymore's viral Instagram video from June 2022, when she filmed herself aggressively taking a hammer to the tiled walls and shelves of her very pink kitchen. "Don't mind me, I'm just having the time of my LIFE," she wrote at the time.



However, in the Drew feature, Barrymore admitted to feeling a bit unsure about the remodel. "I felt very intimidated the whole way through," she said. "It looked like a construction site even as it was coming together. My daughter Olive thought I had lost my mind."

When it came to creative inspiration, though, she found no shortage of confidence — or ideas. The actress said she snapped photos of the N.Y.C. subway as the inspiration for her kitchen's ceiling and took a trip to Italy to handpick paintings, art pieces and other curios to hang on the kitchen's walls.

Overall, she aimed for a rustic, unpolished feel with exposed pipes, rough-textured walls and an earthy color palette to match. "I exposed every darn pipe and got an extra 2 feet of ceiling by doing so," she noted, before once again expressing how much the ambitious project daunted her at times.

"But I was nail-biting to the end. Had I gone too far? Was I even smart enough to pull this off?" she recalled worrying.

Winnie Au

In the end, she pulled it off, as the gorgeous photos of her finished kitchen prove. The room is bursting with charm and bright pops of color, as well as lots of interesting little details to discover. For instance, an antique breadbox doubles as extra counter space, and the light switches are a mix of industrial and old-fashioned styles.

Barrymore also decided to keep a small section of blue-and-yellow floral wallpaper that was uncovered during the demo process. "I had to leave it," she recalled. "It was a moment in someone else's life many years ago. I had to honor it. It is also so darn cheerful."

A small dining area features a striking flower-shaped table that she snagged after a shoot for her 2021 book Rebel Homemaker. "I bought it off the shoot," she revealed, before offering a little insider advice: "If you see something you like, ask if it's for sale, because it will be more often than you think."

Winnie Au

To save space, she installed floating shelves for her glassware and dishes and hung her pots and pans on deVOL Kitchens brass rods. "I wanted cohesion and simplicity," she noted.

The kitchen is also filled with treasures that Barrymore has collected during her travels, including three colorful fish tiles which have a sweet story behind them. "My daughters and I are The Three Sardines," she explained of Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9. "This is my nod to our family, courtesy of a tile shop in Positano, Italy."

The Santa Clarita Diet alum hung a series of quirky paintbrushes on the wall which she found in Capri, as well as a vintage lace curtain she bought from a "tiny store run by a nonna in Puglia."

This isn't the first time that Barrymore has tackled a kitchen renovation. In an August 2021 Instagram post, she shared photos of a different kitchen that she had recently updated in one of her homes.

"Kitchen Reno complete," she wrote, adding a series of hashtags including one that jokingly read #itwontstaythisneat.

The latest issue of Drew is available now.