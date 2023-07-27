Entertainment TV Why Drew Barrymore Thinks 'Berger Had It Right' with His Post-It Breakup on 'Sex and the City' According to 'And Just Like That...' director Michael Patrick King, Drew Barrymore thinks the controversial dumping of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) might have been ideal in a way By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 02:23PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: HBO; Robin Marchant/Getty One of Sex and the City's most divisive breakups was actually an act of kindness according to Drew Barrymore. Back in 2003, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) boyfriend Jack Berger (Ron Livingston) dumped her with a terse message on a Post-It note. Two decades later, while Barrymore, 48, filmed a scene for And Just Like That... season 2, she defended Berger's choice. 'Sex and the City' Celeb Superfans Weigh In on the Ultimate Debate: Which Guy Was Worst? During Thursday's episode of the And Just Like That... The Writer’s Room podcast, director Michael Patrick King recalled that Barrymore stepped on set and asked, “Can I just say one thing?” King continued, “Everybody looked at her and she said, ‘Maybe Berger had it right. If you’re gonna break up with someone, just say, "I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me." Don’t drag them through weeks of indecision.’ She was like, "I just want to say, as painful as it was, maybe Berger was an emoji."'" He added, “And then we went as far as to say there should be a Post-It emoji that says ‘I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me’ that people could just send.” HBO Drew Barrymore Says She Took Her Split from Ex-Husband Will Kopelman 'Really Hard' In And Just Like That… Barrymore — who is a Sex and the City “superfan” in real life — plays herself. The show even filmed a segment on the real set of The Drew Barrymore Show while Anthony’s (Mario Cantone) bread company was featured. King praise Barrymore as “great, so much fun and a delight to be around.” Ben Watts/ CBS Ventures âThe Drew Barrymore Showâ Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.