Why Drew Barrymore Thinks 'Berger Had It Right' with His Post-It Breakup on 'Sex and the City'

One of Sex and the City's most divisive breakups was actually an act of kindness according to Drew Barrymore.

Back in 2003, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) boyfriend Jack Berger (Ron Livingston) dumped her with a terse message on a Post-It note. Two decades later, while Barrymore, 48, filmed a scene for And Just Like That... season 2, she defended Berger's choice.

During Thursday's episode of the And Just Like That... The Writer’s Room podcast, director Michael Patrick King recalled that Barrymore stepped on set and asked, “Can I just say one thing?”

King continued, “Everybody looked at her and she said, ‘Maybe Berger had it right. If you’re gonna break up with someone, just say, "I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me." Don’t drag them through weeks of indecision.’ She was like, "I just want to say, as painful as it was, maybe Berger was an emoji."'"

He added, “And then we went as far as to say there should be a Post-It emoji that says ‘I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me’ that people could just send.”

HBO

In And Just Like That… Barrymore — who is a Sex and the City “superfan” in real life — plays herself.

The show even filmed a segment on the real set of The Drew Barrymore Show while Anthony’s (Mario Cantone) bread company was featured. King praise Barrymore as “great, so much fun and a delight to be around.”

Ben Watts/ CBS Ventures âThe Drew Barrymore Showâ

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.

