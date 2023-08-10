Drew Barrymore Says She Keeps Daughters Olive and Frankie's iPads 'Locked In a Safe': 'Not a Fan'

Drew Barrymore is opening up about the rules around tech in her home.

Sharing her House Rules with Better Homes & Gardens as she covers their September issue, The Stylemaker Issue, the mom of two talks about her flexibilities with screentime with daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10.

"We watch a ton of movies and shows so I'm not judging anyone about screens," she notes. "But when it comes to my kids, I'm not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads."

The actress, 48, continues, "During the pandemic when schools were virtual, we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn't like it. Now, I keep the iPads locked in a safe and they only come out for special occasions."

"I'd rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together," she levels.

The talk show host also opened up about how becoming a mom changed her sense of style in one big way.

"Ever since I had children, I can't bear to see a sharp edge in my space," Barrymore says. "I look at it and think, that corner could take out somebody’s eyeball! Even my kitchen island has a soft edge."

She adds, "The minute I walked into that room for the first time I said, we need to sand that right down!"

Appearing on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast earlier this year to discuss their new Netflix Jr. animated series Princess Power, Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie spoke to host Janine Rubenstein about empowering their kids, revealing the attitude is always, "go for it."

"We would both be in our girls, and Charley, we would both be in there saying like, 'No, you can do this. Go for it. Go after it," said Barrymore.

The 2023 Stylemaker Issue featuring Drew Barrymore hits newsstands on Friday, August 21 and the Stylemaker special digital issue is available online here.