Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Tour with Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'

Drew Barrymore is feeling all the emotions after Taylor Swift's concert!

The Drew Barrymore Show host, 48, had nothing but praise to give Swift, 33, in a post on Instagram, after attending the singing superstar’s Eras Tour stop on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9.

In her post, Barrymore shared a series of photos of the “Anti-Hero” singer performing on stage. In one picture was seen smiling whilst gazing at Swift in awe during the show.

"Taylor Swift, I cried so hard when you sang 'Welcome to New York,' " Barrymore wrote, noting the tune from Swift's 1989 album, one of the surprise songs she performed over the weekend.

That song was especially emotional for Barrymore, who relocated to the Big Apple a few years ago to host her talk show after decades of living in her hometown of Los Angeles. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going," Barrymore said. "And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter.”

The Charlie's Angels star described Swift as a “giving” performer and said she was moved by the reaction of her daughters — shared with ex-husband Will Kopelman — to Swift at the concert.

“I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable,” Barrymore wrote.

“YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!!,” the self-proclaimed Swiftie continued. “You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show. You're oh so giving 3 hour show."

“P.S. we listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day," Barrymore added. "You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good.”

Barrymore hasn't been the only celebrity to stop by Swift’s Eras Tour in recent days.



Over Memorial Day weekend, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw the show at the MetLife Stadium — his team's home base — in New Jersey, alongside actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

In video obtained by TMZ, Rodgers could be seen rocking out to Swift's 1989 hit "Style," raising his arms in the air to the tune.

Earlier this month, Keith Urban also attended the Eras Tour with his wife, Nicole Kidman.

"We had the best time," Urban, 55, told PEOPLE. "It's an amazing show. I knew it would be, but it's a whole other level. I mean, she's absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best."

In a TikTok video, “The Fighter” singer and Kidman, 55, were seen rocking out to 1989's "Style" with the captioned: "We love ya @TaylorSwift."

Other famous faces have stopped by to support Swift, including Billy Joel, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz, HAIM, Laura Dern, Ethan Hawk, Ellen Pompeo, Mariska Hargitay, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Today co-host Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.