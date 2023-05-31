Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Tour with Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'

"You are the role model all of us girls and women need," the 'Drew Barrymore Show' host wrote to the superstar singer

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 31, 2023 07:51 AM
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Her Concert With Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Drew Barrymore. Photo:

Drew Barrymore Instagram

Drew Barrymore is feeling all the emotions after Taylor Swift's concert!

The Drew Barrymore Show host, 48, had nothing but praise to give Swift, 33, in a post on Instagram, after attending the singing superstar’s Eras Tour stop on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9.

In her post, Barrymore shared a series of photos of the “Anti-Hero” singer performing on stage. In one picture was seen smiling whilst gazing at Swift in awe during the show. 

"Taylor Swift, I cried so hard when you sang 'Welcome to New York,' " Barrymore wrote, noting the tune from Swift's 1989 album, one of the surprise songs she performed over the weekend.

That song was especially emotional for Barrymore, who relocated to the Big Apple a few years ago to host her talk show after decades of living in her hometown of Los Angeles. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going," Barrymore said. "And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter.”

The Charlie's Angels star described Swift as a “giving” performer and said she was moved by the reaction of her daughters — shared with ex-husband Will Kopelman — to Swift at the concert. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable,” Barrymore wrote.

“YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!!,” the self-proclaimed Swiftie continued. “You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show. You're oh so giving 3 hour show."

“P.S. we listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day," Barrymore added. "You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good.”

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Barrymore hasn't been the only celebrity to stop by Swift’s Eras Tour in recent days.

Over Memorial Day weekend, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw the show at the MetLife Stadium — his team's home base — in New Jersey, alongside actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

In video obtained by TMZ, Rodgers could be seen rocking out to Swift's 1989 hit "Style," raising his arms in the air to the tune.

Earlier this month, Keith Urban also attended the Eras Tour with his wife, Nicole Kidman.

"We had the best time," Urban, 55, told PEOPLE.  "It's an amazing show. I knew it would be, but it's a whole other level. I mean, she's absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best."

In a TikTok video, “The Fighter” singer and Kidman, 55, were seen rocking out to 1989's "Style" with the captioned: "We love ya @TaylorSwift."

Other famous faces have stopped by to support Swift, including Billy Joel, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz, HAIM, Laura Dern, Ethan Hawk, Ellen Pompeo, Mariska Hargitay, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Today co-host Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Related Articles
Joe Trohman
Joe Trohman Says He's 'Officially Back' in Fall Out Boy — and Will Tour! — After Mental Health Leave
nicky hilton and daughter at concert
Nicky Hilton Shares Adorable Video of 5-Year-Old Daughter Teddy at Taylor Swift Concert
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Thirsts Over Shirtless Fiancé Orlando Bloom: 'Hawwt Diggityyyy Dawwg'
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Matty Healy Seemingly References Taylor Swift Romance Rumors During UK Festival: 'Is It Sincere?'
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Ricky Martin Strips Down to Just a Towel for Sexy Post: 'I'm Feeling Good'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off P.D.A. at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour amid Reconciliation Rumors
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for the First Time Since Fifth Harmonyâs 2018 Hiatus
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for First Time Since Fifth Harmony's Hiatus — See the Photos!
Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane on Drums During Boston Calling Music Festival
Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane on Drums During Boston Calling Music Festival
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Song References Joe Alwyn Split: 'Throw Out Everything We Built or Keep It?'
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While in a Happy New Relationship
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While 'in Love' with Partner Sasha Mallory (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson on Calling Album 'Chemistry' After First Experiencing It with Ex: 'Makes You Do Stupid Stuff'
Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Céline Dion Cancels All Concerts Scheduled Through April 2024 After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis
The Drew Barrymore Show
Drew Barrymore Sweetly Comforts Audience Member Crying During Filming of Her Talk Show: Watch
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
Taylor Swift Releases 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice and Shares How Collab Came to Be: Listen
Tina Turner
Tina Turner's Stylist Reveals She Dyed and Sewed Her Own Wigs: 'The Rock and Roll Betsy Ross' (Exclusive)