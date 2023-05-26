Drew Barrymore Sweetly Comforts Audience Member Crying During Filming of Her Talk Show: Watch

"Whose a-- do I have to kick?” the actress said after she saw a member of her in-studio audience crying during a taping of 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Published on May 26, 2023 12:13 AM
The Drew Barrymore Show
Photo:

The Drew Barrymore Show/Instagram

Drew Barrymore's fans can always count on her for support.

In a clip posted on The Drew Barrymore Show's official Instagram account Thursday, the actress, 48, can be seen comforting a fan who she spotted crying while in the middle of filming her daytime series.

“Are you okay? Did anything happen? Whose a-- do I have to kick?” Barrymore says, rushing over to the fan, who later shared that her name is Olivia.

As Olivia's friend explained, "She love you so much,” Barrymore reacted, stating, “Oh, thank God it’s nothing bad,” before the woman tells her, "You’re just, like, my childhood idol."

"I don’t want to be that person, to like, cry," Olivia then tells Barrymore, before the talk show host quips, "Screw that! Be that person!”

After giving a tearful Olivia a hug, Barrymore then positioned herself onto the woman's lap.

“I have the urge to do this. This is just such an honor for me to meet you," she said, before playfully adding, "I’m sorry, I have dumpling breath.”

"And it’s so funny that you would say, 'I don’t wanna cry here.' I cry here all the time," the mother of two continued.

In the comments section of the post, many fans reacted to Barrymore's kind act, with one writing, "This is literally the sweetest thing."

Another said, "I feel like Drew sitting on my lap would permanently rewire my brain and cure my lifelong existential angst and insomnia and anxiety."

