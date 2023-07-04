Drena De Niro Says Her ‘Heart is Broken Forever’ in Emotional Post About Son Leandro’s Death

Drena De Niro has shared a heartbreaking post following the death of her son Leandro.

The actress — whose father is actor Robert De Niro — shared a black and white photo of Leandro, 19, laughing on Monday alongside an emotional tribute.

“I can barely type through my tears but all the love, the messages, calls, texts, emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I’ve not been able to respond yet but we’re grateful for the all your love and condolences,” wrote the 51-year-old.

“None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms.”

Drena, who confirmed her son's death on Instagram Sunday night, then revealed that the same man who drove her and Leandro home from the hospital after he was born also drove her to the funeral home “where I touched and held you for the last time.”



Admitting she is still in disbelief at her son’s death, she continued, “You were kindness acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter. You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army.”

“I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I’m with you again. My heart is broken forever. Me daddy and your family love you, I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart 💔💔💔😭🕊️🕊️🕊️ @carlosmare,” Drena concluded her post, also tagging Leandro’s artist father Carlos Rodriguez.

Carlos also shared his grief at losing his son and posted a series of photos of Leandro, including a sweet snapshot of the pair holding hands from Leandro’s childhood.



“Thank you for your messages of support. @drenadeniro and our families are grateful. 🦁You can’t spell Love without Leo,” wrote Carlos alongside the Instagram Reel, which was set to Hollow Cove’s “Blessings”.

Carlos' emotional post also featured a statement Drena shared on Instagram Monday about their son’s tragic death.

“It is with immeasurable shock and and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo,” the statement read. “We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”



Robert De Niro said he was 'deeply distressed' at his grandson's death. Mohammed Badra/Pool/Getty Images

Robert also shared his grief following his grandson's death. In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the 79-year-old said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo."

"We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he added of the teenager.

Confirming Leandro’s death on Sunday, Drena shared a photo of her son at an event and wrote that she didn't know “how to live without you.”

“Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy,” she ended her tribute.



Drena and her son Leo. Carlos Mare Instagram

Drena’s loved ones were quick to offer their condolences in the comments section. Actor and musician Lenny Kravitz wrote, “Dearest Drena, sending my deepest condolences to you and the family. This is all beyond words at the moment. I love you …..”

"Drena heartbroken for you, such a Duo, i can’t imagine how you must feel," supermodel Naomi Campbell added. "May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss ... I love you, always here for you 🕊️💔🙏🏾."

A spokesperson for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told PEOPLE in a Monday statement that "an 18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene," after police received a 911 at around 2:23 p.m. on Sunday.

Drena is the oldest of Robert's seven children. Her mother is his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott.

