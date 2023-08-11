Drena De Niro Honors Late Son Leandro on His 20th Birthday: 'I Hope You Are at Peace'

Drena De Niro is paying tribute to her late son Leandro on his 20th birthday.

On Friday, the actress, 51, shared family photos on Instagram honoring Leandro, who was found dead on July 2, in New York City.

"You would have been 20 yrs old today 💔 Thank you for the happiest and most profound 2 decades of my life, little angel," she wrote. "I hope you are at peace and your spirit is filled with joy today and always."



Leandro's father, artist Carlos Rodriguez, also paid tribute to him on Instagram Friday.

"Happy Birthday Leo. I write this with glassy eyes on what would have been your 20th," began Rodriguez. "For all you are, were and hoped to be we loved you with out condition or hesitation. Your family and friends will always remember your kind and gentle heart."

"Your light is our beacon now. Your Mamma @drenadeniro, I and your friends around the world celebrate you today mindful of the blessing your life was and that you left this planet a better place than you found it," he concluded.

Leandro died of an accidental drug overdose, according to the chief medical examiner. An arrest has been made in connection to his death. Drena, who is the daughter of actor Robert De Niro, previously said on Instagram her son had been sold "fentanyl laced pills."

On Wednesday, Drena wrote on Instagram about her "heartache" of losing her only child. In her post, she called out commenters who placed "blame on my son for using the drugs."

"... As long as we keep blaming the addict and person suffering mental illness we are going to continue to see more of this," wrote Drena. "My son suffered tremendously through the pandemic as maybe many of your kids had but sadly addiction took over in the last year and eventually killed him."

She added, "My heart, prayers and alliance is with anyone who is suffering the loss of their child or loved one to this nightmare of addiction and fentanyl overdose or suicide."

Drena De Niro and Leandro. Drena De Niro/Instagram

Drena wrote that she hopes attention on her family's tragedy "will help bring more empathy, understanding and support to families and people who are struggling with mental health, suicide and addiction."

In the comment section, friend and actress Debi Mazar said, "Thank you for being so courageous and speaking out through your profound loss. A mother shouldn’t have to go through this. We are Holding Leo close to our hearts, especially with his birthday coming up."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.