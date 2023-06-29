Casey Affleck's Music Ambitions Come to Fruition Decades Later in 'Dreamin' Wild' Trailer (Exclusive)

Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins are bringing the true story of musicians Donnie Emerson and Joe Emerson to the big screen.



On Thursday, Roadside Attractions shared the first trailer for Dreamin' Wild exclusively with PEOPLE, showcasing Affleck, 47, and Goggins, 51, as brothers Donnie and Joe, whose album they recorded as teens in the '70s unexpectedly gains notoriety decades later.

The trailer begins by showing Donnie and his wife Nancy (Zooey Deschanel) as they struggle to keep their recording studio business afloat. Joe then calls Donnie to let him know a record company is showing interest in their long-forgotten album Dreamin' Wild.



As the film reflects on how the brothers made their album as teenagers with the help of financing from their father, the record company exec (Chris Messina) promises to help Donnie and Joe capitalize on newfound interest in their music — including a tour and interviews with The New York Times.



Casey Affleck, Chris Messina, Beau Bridges, Walton Goggings and Barbara Deering in Dreamin' Wild.

"While the album’s rediscovery brings hopes of second chances, it also brings long-buried emotions as Donnie, his wife Nancy, brother Joe, and father Don Sr. come to terms with the past and their newly found fame," per a synopsis.

"The story of how Donnie and Joe Emerson made such an extraordinary album as teenagers on a farm out in the middle of nowhere and the second chance that they were given 30 years later was certainly intriguing to me," director Bill Pohlad — who previously directed the 2014 Beach Boys and Brian Wilson biopic Love & Mercy — tells PEOPLE.



"But being able to go deep to explore this amazing family was the real reason that I was drawn to this material. Dreamin’ Wild ultimately became a story about family, faith and forgiveness for me," Pohlad adds.



In real life, Donnie and Joe's story was covered in a 2012 article in The New York Times that featured how the 1979 Dreamin' Wild album re-emerged after a record collector and blogger named Jack Fleischer highlighted the record on his Out of the Bubbling Dusk blog in 2008.

Casey Affleck and Chris Messina in the new movie Dreamin' Wild.

Independent label Light in the Attic then re-released Dreamin' Wild in 2012, leading to critical acclaim and success from the record that helped the Emerson family begin to recoup significant sums of money they had invested in Donnie's music career during the '70s and '80s, according to The Times.

Along with Affleck, Deschanel, Messina and Goggins, the movie also stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Noah Jupe and Beau Bridges.



Dreamin' Wild is in theaters Aug. 4.