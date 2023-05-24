Shoppers That ‘Never Wear Heels’ Rave About These Comfy Sandals That Are on Sale for $32 at Amazon

“I never had to break them in... no blisters or aches"

Published on May 24, 2023 08:00 PM

Summer is around the corner, which means the weddings, bridal showers, and bachelorette parties you added to your calendar months ago are drawing nearer. If you’re looking for ways to refresh the dressier section of your closet, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for flair. Instead, combine the two!

These Dream Pairs Low Block Heel Sandals would make a great addition to any warm weather lineup, since their simple silhouette can lend itself to a number of different occasions. The best part? They’re on sale for up to 29 percent off at Amazon right now.

The shoes are made with a low-profile, open-toe design with an adjustable ankle strap for a secure fit. The latex-padded insoles provide comfort, while the rubber outsoles offer durability and traction as you walk (even on grass!). What’s more, the chunky design of the 2.5-inch heel gives your foot more surface area to rest on and takes the brunt of the force as you move (unlike needle-thin heels and sky-high stilettos). In fact, they’re a shorter version of Amazon’s best-selling heeled sandal, which is a 3-inch style.

The heeled sandals are available in women’s sizes 5–12, including half and wide sizes, and you can snag them on sale in 13 colors. There are neutral options, like black suede and clear, as well as pairs with a little more oomph, like silver glitter and neon pink. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

More than 6,100 Amazon shoppers have given the shoes a perfect rating. One reviewer said the heels added a “flattering touch” to outfits while also “providing comfort,” then wrote: “I have high arches and wide feet so it’s really hard for me to find heels — they’re awesome.” 

Another shopper called them “perfect for a summer wedding” in their review, while a third shared that they wore them for “almost seven hours” at a wedding and their feet “did not hurt at all.” Even someone who said they “never wear heels” described the shoes as “super comfortable” and wrote: “I never had to break them in and I survived two days of wearing them with no blisters or aches.”

A final shopper in their 60s shared that they “haven’t worn a shoe with a heel in many years” but found the Dream Pairs sandals to be “comfortable and easy to walk in.”

Upgrade your formal summer footwear with the reviewer-revered Dream Pairs Low Block Heel Sandals while they’re marked down at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some of the other colors on sale.

