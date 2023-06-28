Draymond Green Warned Klay Thompson Not to 'Be a Letdown' for Stephen Curry in Golf Tournament (Exclusive)

The Golden State Warriors champ tells PEOPLE he's been "checking in" on Thompson to make sure he's practicing his golf game before competing with Curry in TNT's 'The Match'

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 03:47PM EDT
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Albert L. Ortega/Getty, Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Draymond Green says he had one piece of advice for his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson ahead of TNT's The Match: Don't disappoint Stephen Curry.

"I've been checking in on Klay and making sure he's working on his golf game," Green, 33, tells PEOPLE.

"Making sure he really gets out there on the course and that his game is ready to go. Don't come out there and be a let-down for Steph because I know Steph's coming out serious as hell, and I would just hate to see Klay pull the team down."

The Warriors defensive specialist, who will provide commentary for the televised tournament, says he "knows" that Curry, 35, has been "golfing at least five times a week leading up to this event." Still, when it comes to Thompson, Green says, "The question is — has Klay been golfing every day? And the reality is, I don't think so."

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) and Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) pose for a photo during the Golden State Warriors 2019-20 season Media Day
JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Curry and Thompson will take on NFL besties Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the TNT event at Wynn Resort in Las Vegas.

Green says he's looking forward to "seeing those champions compete on the golf course" on Thursday, and that he'll "try not to be a homer" towards his Warriors teammates. "Obviously, Steph and Klay being my brothers and the wars and battles that we've been through together, this will be a fun one that we can joke around about a bit."

"If it's going south with them, I'm going to try not to be a homer. But I think I'll take the total opposite approach and if it's going south, I'm going in, I'm talking junk about it. Now if they're winning, maybe I'll jump on the bandwagon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

Green, known by NBA fans for his elite ability to talk trash on the court, says he doesn't anticipate much banter from the golfers, except for Kelce. "I mean, that's what Kelce does, right?"

He explains, "Patty Mahomes doesn't talk a lot. Steph doesn't talk a lot. Klay doesn't talk a lot, but that's what Travis Kelce does. And so I think on that side of things, it is going to be hard for either one of those guys, including his teammate, to keep up with Travis in that department."

The NBA star, whose future in Golden State remains uncertain as free agency begins, says he enjoys being around champions in other sports.

Andre Iguodala #9, Draymond Green #23, Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

"When you're around other champions, you pick up certain things because there's a way that winners do things. You always feel that bond because there's that mutual respect. You know how hard it is to win the championship at the highest level, and to do it multiple times. Those guys have done it multiple times now, as well. You understand how hard it is, especially when you're the hunted."

TNT will exclusively televise the 12-hole event, to be held Thursday, June 29, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021
Simone Biles Returning to Gymnastics Competition for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics
Sophia Culpo, Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle
Braxton Berrios Denies Cheating on Sophia Culpo amid Rumored Fling with Alix Earle: 'Move On'
Teammates Ryan Mallett #15 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Tom Brady Mourns Death of Former Teammate Ryan Mallett: 'We Lost a Great Man'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett's Cause of Death Confirmed as Drowning
Connor Bedard
Gold Medals, Viral Goals and Calls from Wayne Gretzky: Connor Bedard's 'Crazy Journey' to the NHL (Exclusive)
Jimmie Johnson, Chandra Janway
Who Is Jimmie Johnson's Wife? All About Chandra Janway
Damar Hamlin's instagram
First Responders Who Saved Damar Hamlin Will Be Honored at 2023 ESPY Awards (Exclusive)
Leonard Fournette
NFL Player Leonard Fournette Confirms He's Safe After Car Catches Fire on Highway: 'Blessed'
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson Won't Race in NASCAR Cup Series Event After In-Laws Found Dead in Murder-Suicide
Tom Brady 6.27.23 Merch Madness - Fan Gear Giveaway Event
Tom Brady Says He's 'Still Staying Pretty Busy' Without Football: 'Just One Day at a Time' (Exclusive)
Dennis Rodman
Dennis Rodman Shuts Down Critics After Wearing a Skirt to Pride Parade: 'Do Your Research Guys'
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner advances the ball against the Dallas Wings during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Brittney Griner Says WNBA Hit 'Rock Bottom' After She Was Harassed at Airport: 'Playing with Fire'
Dylan Crews, Angel Reese
LSU Baseball Nabs National Championship — and Star Dylan Crews Celebrates with Angel Reese's Ring Move
Ray Lewis III, after committing to the University of Miami, poses for a photo during a pre-national signing day event on Jan. 30, 2013, in Orlando, Florida
Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Is Laid to Rest in Emotional Ceremony: 'We Love You'
Ahead of race weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway, Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto celebrated at Electric Jane in Nashville
Michael Jordan Enjoys Rare Date Night Out with Wife Yvette Prieto in Nashville
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan Among Investors for New British F1 Team
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan Join Up to Buy Stake in F1 Team Alpine Racing