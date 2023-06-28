Draymond Green says he had one piece of advice for his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson ahead of TNT's The Match: Don't disappoint Stephen Curry.

"I've been checking in on Klay and making sure he's working on his golf game," Green, 33, tells PEOPLE.

"Making sure he really gets out there on the course and that his game is ready to go. Don't come out there and be a let-down for Steph because I know Steph's coming out serious as hell, and I would just hate to see Klay pull the team down."

The Warriors defensive specialist, who will provide commentary for the televised tournament, says he "knows" that Curry, 35, has been "golfing at least five times a week leading up to this event." Still, when it comes to Thompson, Green says, "The question is — has Klay been golfing every day? And the reality is, I don't think so."

JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Curry and Thompson will take on NFL besties Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the TNT event at Wynn Resort in Las Vegas.

Green says he's looking forward to "seeing those champions compete on the golf course" on Thursday, and that he'll "try not to be a homer" towards his Warriors teammates. "Obviously, Steph and Klay being my brothers and the wars and battles that we've been through together, this will be a fun one that we can joke around about a bit."

"If it's going south with them, I'm going to try not to be a homer. But I think I'll take the total opposite approach and if it's going south, I'm going in, I'm talking junk about it. Now if they're winning, maybe I'll jump on the bandwagon."

Green, known by NBA fans for his elite ability to talk trash on the court, says he doesn't anticipate much banter from the golfers, except for Kelce. "I mean, that's what Kelce does, right?"

He explains, "Patty Mahomes doesn't talk a lot. Steph doesn't talk a lot. Klay doesn't talk a lot, but that's what Travis Kelce does. And so I think on that side of things, it is going to be hard for either one of those guys, including his teammate, to keep up with Travis in that department."

The NBA star, whose future in Golden State remains uncertain as free agency begins, says he enjoys being around champions in other sports.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

"When you're around other champions, you pick up certain things because there's a way that winners do things. You always feel that bond because there's that mutual respect. You know how hard it is to win the championship at the highest level, and to do it multiple times. Those guys have done it multiple times now, as well. You understand how hard it is, especially when you're the hunted."

TNT will exclusively televise the 12-hole event, to be held Thursday, June 29, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

