Dramatic Video Shows Moment Woman is Rescued by Helicopter After Driving Over Bluff Into Ocean

The driver was “too injured” to walk to safety, Ventura Fire Captain Brian McGrath tells PEOPLE

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on June 14, 2023 11:53AM EDT
Dramatic Video Shows Moment Woman is Rescued By Helicopter . Photo:

Ventura County Aviation Unit/Instagram

An unnamed driver in California is recovering from a very close call with the Pacific Ocean.

On Friday, the woman was driving a Mercedes-Benz on the Pacific Coast Highway when her car suddenly veered from the road and went over a rocky bluff and into the ocean at around 1 p.m., authorities told NBC News.

It’s currently unclear what caused the car to leave the road, but a tense video shared by the Ventura County Aviation Unit shows the huge levels of skill needed to successfully rescue the driver while she was stranded on the rocky coastline.

The video taken from the helicopter shows a direct view down at the bluff as it's hit by rough waves and the driver is stabilized for evacuation in a stokes basket — a metal or wire basket used in rescue operations — which had been lowered to the ground.

Despite the aircraft being hit by sustained heavy winds the injured woman is then delicately hauled up to the helicopter.

While the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on her own, Captain Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department tells PEOPLE that the driver was unable to climb to the top of the cliff where first responders were waiting. 

She was “too injured” and it was “too steep and too rocky,” Captain McGrath adds. 

The rescue helicopter — which was on the scene of the accident within 20 minutes — later transported the patient to Los Robles Regional Medical Center. She was conscious when she was lifted but sustained major injuries in the accident, NBC News reported. 

Captain McGrath told PEOPLE that the secondary plan was to “get her up over the rocks using a ladder truck and stokes basket." Thankfully, however, the primary plan of a helicopter rescue proved successful. 

“Rescue this afternoon on the PCH for a vehicle that drove off the road into the ocean,” the Ventura County Aviation Unit wrote alongside the dramatic video on Twitter. “Single occupant rescued from the water by ground teams, hoisted to the helicopter, and flown to Los Robles Regional Medical Center.”

The Ventura Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

