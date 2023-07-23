Drake Wears Dog Mask in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'For All the Dogs' Album Release

The rapper has been busy promoting his upcoming album, as this marks his second dog mask in just a week

By
Published on July 23, 2023 05:54PM EDT
Drake stops by Upper East Side wearing second promotional album mask "For All The Dogs" in NYC
Drake wears a dog mask while out and about in New York City. Photo:

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Drake was spotted leaving his New York City hotel on Saturday wearing a dog mask — marking his second K9-inspired look in just a week.

For his latest doggy sighting, the rapper, 36, opted for a large purple football jersey, camo pants and white sneakers.

Drake stops by Upper East Side wearing second promotional album mask "For All The Dogs" in NYC
Drake wears a dog mask in New York City.

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

The look comes just days after Drake left his hotel earlier in the week wearing a Rottweiler mask — which he showed off as he held a drink in one hand and rocked a New York Yankees jersey, gray sweatpants and gold chains.

Drake in Rottweiler Mask
Drake sports a Rottweiler mask as he heads to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The two dog mask sightings are no coincidence, as Drake continues to promote his upcoming album, For All the Dogs.

Speaking to his Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn on Thursday, Drake revealed his new record would release in “a couple of weeks," according to the Associated Press.

For All the Dogs follows Drake's collaboration album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, which the duo released in November. Since then, Drake and 21 kicked off their joint It's All a Blur Tour earlier this month.

Over the weekend, Drake jokingly called out a fan who tossed a vape to him onstage at Barclays Center — and he didn't hold back.

In a clip posted by the venue on TikTok — alongside the caption, "Reminder: you cannot vape inside Barclays Center" — the rapper smiled as he asked an audience member if they threw a vape on his stage.

"Hey, who threw this? Who threw the vape," he asked. "There's no way you're taking life serious if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f------ Barclays Center."

As the audience erupted in laughter, Drake began to slowly kick the vape to the side. "You got some real life evaluating to do. Throwing this f------ lemon mint vape up here," he added. "Thinking I'm about to vape with you at the Barclays."

From Drake performing with a look-alike of his younger self, to requests for bras to be thrown at him, to a hangout with "Pound Town" rapper Sexyy Red backstage, the musician has continued to turn heads while on the road. His tour wraps in October with a stop in Columbus, Ohio.

