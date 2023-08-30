Fans waiting in line for Drake's concert on Monday unfortunately had to hold on and go home when the concert was postponed last minute.

According to CBC News, the news came just two hours before the gig in Vancouver, BC on Monday Aug. 28 — which was supposed to start at 8 p.m. PT at Rogers Arena — where fans were already lined up.

Rogers Arena revealed that the show was postponed because of technical difficulties with new equipment.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena, tonight’s Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30,” read a statement from the venue posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

The statement continued, "All tickets will be honoured. The Drake show scheduled for August 29 will go on as planned. Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rogers Arena apologizes or any inconvenience this may cause."

Prior to the concert, Rogers Arena advised fans not to get there earlier than 8 a.m. on Monday for general admission entry. However, the venue posted video of a merch tent outside the arena just a few hours prior to the concert, telling fans to arrive early to grab some swag before Drake's set.

The rapper is currently in the midst of his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, which will continue through October with shows across North America.



During his tour he's experienced a handful of items thrown at him by fans, and the latest was a copy of Drizzy’s own poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, earlier this month at his San Francisco concert, which he thankfully caught.

“You're lucky I'm quick,” he told the fan. “I would've had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face.”

Drake. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Since heading out on tour in early July, he has had phones, vapes and lots of bras chucked in his direction while performing.

Though he does not welcome most items on stage, the “Headlines” rapper has come to associate undergarments with a positive performance, expressing disappointment when the stage was braless during a recent show in Montreal, Canada.

"I would just like to say, before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake told the crowd, per fan-captured footage. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---.”

He continued: "If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something.”

