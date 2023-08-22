Drake Reveals Son Adonis, 5, Designed the Cover for His Upcoming Album ‘For All the Dogs’

Adonis created a special piece of artwork for his dad

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 12:44AM EDT
Drake and son, Adonis and Drake's new album cover "FOR ALL THE DOGS"
Drake and son, Adonis and Drake's new album cover "FOR ALL THE DOGS". Photo:

Drake/Instagram; Mark Blinch/Getty

Drake has released the cover art for his latest album, created by his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham

FOR ALL THE DOGS,” Drake, 36, captioned a post on Instagram on Monday. “Cover by Adonis,” the Toronto-born talent added.

The Certified Lover Boy artist included his son’s illustration, which depicted a four-legged creature with two ears that appeared to be a canine. The animal's body was white and featured red eyes. It stood in front of a black background.

Adonis has been spending the summer with his father and has made several recent appearances including at a show and on social media as of late. On Aug. 12, Drake’s first born attended his first concert when the “God’s Plan” rapper had a tour stop in Los Angeles.

Fans at his Kia Forum show were in for a surprise when the Grammy-winning artist hit the stage with a little disclaimer. “Y’all keep your bras on,” Drake asked of the audience members for the night’s festivities, before revealing why he had the special request. “Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time,” Drizzy said in a fan-filmed video.

Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him. Cole Burston/Getty

Drake continued, “So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night.” The crowd roared in excitement once they learned Adonis was present.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker sang a different tune in early July when he suggested that bras on stage would make him feel as though he exceeded his fans’ expectations.

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake joked in another clip captured by his fans during a concert in Montreal. He also warned that no one “start throwing shoes and phones and s---."

Drake sits with his son Adonis before the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Drake sits with his son Adonis before the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers. Mark Blinch/Getty

A few days after Adonis attended the Kia Forum performance, Drake shared footage of his son jamming out to his song "Rich Flex" with 21 Savage. In the clip, the “Search & Rescue” rapper showed off his son’s artistic side.

"Dear Dad, I hope you have a great concert," Adonis wrote on a sheet of paper along with a photo that he drew before handing it to his father. Next, he gave a concert of his own, hopping on a sofa, reciting the lyrics, "21, can ya do somethin' for me?"

The previous week, Drake shared a sweet snap of the two having some father-son time as the “Money In The Grave” artist sat braiding Adonis’ hair in the same style as his. Fellow rapper Lil Yachty saw it as the perfect opportunity to have a bit of fun with his friend.

Drake Does Son Adonis Grahamâs Hair
Drake braiding Adonis' hair.

Drake/Instagram

“It’s no way [you're] sitting here acting like [you're] braiding his hair for the internet,” the “Oprah’s Bank Account” collaborator, 25, jokingly wrote on the post. 

Adonis was born to Drake and French artist Sophie Brussaux on Oct. 11, 2017. The 5-year-old, who can often be spotted courtside at basketball games with his father, is bilingual, speaking both English and French

Drake teased FOR ALL THE DOGS’ title in late July during a performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, saying it would drop in approximately “a couple of weeks,” The Associated Press reported at the time.

