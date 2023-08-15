Drake Slams Male Fan for Wrestling a Woman over Rapper's Sweat Towel: 'Are You Dumb?'

Tensions rose in the audience at a Drake concert over the weekend, and the rapper wasn’t afraid to get involved.

After walking offstage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, Drake, 36, tossed a towel he had used to wipe sweat from his face to a woman in the audience.

As he turned to walk backstage, a scuffle broke out within the crowd as a male fan attempted to take the towel from the fan Drake had thrown it to, wrestling her to the ground. Several videos of the altercation circulated online, and the Toronto native can be seen turning around to call off the male fan who stole the towel.

“Give it to her. Are you crazy? Are you dumb?" the “Search & Rescue” singer was heard asking the fan who had attacked the woman for the souvenir.

“I’mma send someone up there,” Drake then told the fan, making sure the altercation had died down before walking backstage.

The rapper’s show on Saturday had already been eventful, as he had shared with the crowd that his son, 5-year-old Adonis, was in the audience. It was the first time Adonis had attended one of his father’s concerts.

“Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time,” Drake told an excited crowd in a video shared by a fan on TikTok.

He continued, “So we’re gonna keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on.”

Following his show in Inglewood, he shared a series of photos on Instagram, two of which featured Adonis. In the first photo, Drake had his arms wrapped around his smiling son from behind as the two stood offstage. In the second, Adonis wore a pair of headphones as Drake performed into a microphone with his arm around his son’s shoulder.

One month into Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour — which kicked off in early July in Chicago — and bras on stage have become somewhat of a staple of his show.

In Montreal, he lightheartedly worried he had put on a bad show because nobody was throwing their bras on stage.

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something,” Drake joked in a video shared by fans on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). “I didn't see no bras tonight.”

His tour has also been a hotspot for celebrity sightings.

On Sunday, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were in attendance at his fourth night at the Forum. Jenner, 27, was there with her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny, and the two packed on the PDA as they enjoyed the show.