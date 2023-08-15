Drake Slams Male Fan for Wrestling a Woman over Rapper's Sweat Towel: 'Are You Dumb?'

Several videos circulated online when an altercation broke out in the audience at Drake's L.A. concert on Saturday — and prompted the rapper to step in

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 15, 2023 05:10PM EDT
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake. Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tensions rose in the audience at a Drake concert over the weekend, and the rapper wasn’t afraid to get involved.

After walking offstage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, Drake, 36, tossed a towel he had used to wipe sweat from his face to a woman in the audience. 

As he turned to walk backstage, a scuffle broke out within the crowd as a male fan attempted to take the towel from the fan Drake had thrown it to, wrestling her to the ground. Several videos of the altercation circulated online, and the Toronto native can be seen turning around to call off the male fan who stole the towel.

“Give it to her. Are you crazy? Are you dumb?" the “Search & Rescue” singer was heard asking the fan who had attacked the woman for the souvenir. 

“I’mma send someone up there,” Drake then told the fan, making sure the altercation had died down before walking backstage.

The rapper’s show on Saturday had already been eventful, as he had shared with the crowd that his son, 5-year-old Adonis, was in the audience. It was the first time Adonis had attended one of his father’s concerts

“Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time,” Drake told an excited crowd in a video shared by a fan on TikTok.

He continued, “So we’re gonna keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on.”

Following his show in Inglewood, he shared a series of photos on Instagram, two of which featured Adonis. In the first photo, Drake had his arms wrapped around his smiling son from behind as the two stood offstage. In the second, Adonis wore a pair of headphones as Drake performed into a microphone with his arm around his son’s shoulder.

One month into Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour — which kicked off in early July in Chicago — and bras on stage have become somewhat of a staple of his show. 

In Montreal, he lightheartedly worried he had put on a bad show because nobody was throwing their bras on stage.

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something,” Drake joked in a video shared by fans on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). “I didn't see no bras tonight.”

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His tour has also been a hotspot for celebrity sightings.

On Sunday, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were in attendance at his fourth night at the Forum. Jenner, 27, was there with her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny, and the two packed on the PDA as they enjoyed the show.

Related Articles
Inglewood, CA - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Caught in Passionate PDA at Drake Concert.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Show Off Rare PDA at Drake's Concert
RM of boy band BTS poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel on October 28, 2022
BTS' RM Says 'Solo' Work Is Part of 'Journey' to Band Reuniting in 2025
Beyonce and Tina Knowles attend the after party following Jay-Z's concert at Carnegie Hall
Tina Knowles Has Responded to the Wild Rumor About Beyoncé's Personal Tour Toilet Seats
Pink Performing London 06 25 23
Pink Says She's Grateful to Be First Woman to Headline Stadium in Wisconsin, Breaking Attendance Record: ‘We Aren’t the Cool Kids’
BeyoncÃ© Shows Support for Lizzo amid Hostile Work Environment Allegations
Beyoncé Gives Lizzo Onstage Shout-Out amid Harassment Allegations, Lawsuit: 'I Love You!'
Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse on August 14, 2023 in London, England.
Olivia Rodrigo Is All Smiles in London as She Nails Relaxed Glamour — Twice! See the Photos
Adele performs on stage
Adele Breaks Down in Tears While Helping Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby
Drake and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Attends Drake’s Concert and Recites ‘Search & Rescue’ Sample in the Crowd – Watch
Drake Bobbi Althoff
Drake and Bobbi Althoff’s Viral Interview Removed as They Unfollow Each Other on Instagram
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Magoo attends Timbaland's birthday party at the Chop House
Rapper Magoo, Timbaland's Ex-Collaborator, Dead at 50: Report
Jimmy Fallon surprising fans onstage at The Jonas Brothers' Tour with a cover of Mr. Brightside by The Killers.
Jimmy Fallon Shows Up at Jonas Brothers' Concert and Sings 'Mr. Brightside' Onstage
Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Performs for the First Time Since Tory Lanez's 10-Year Prison Sentencing
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers' Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent Honored with His Own Day in Connecticut: 'The Energy Was So Good'
Sam Smith x Calvin Harris video
Calvin Harris and Sam Smith Race Sports Cars in the Music Video for Sexy New Song 'Desire'